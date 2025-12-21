Academic City Receives Tech Education Award at Technovation Ceremony

Academic City University earned recognition as the Tech-driven Education Institution of the Year 2025 at the Technovation Awards held in Accra, marking the institution’s approach to integrating technology with higher education in Ghana.

The university received the award at the ceremony where Prof. Fred McBagonluri, President of Academic City was honoured as the Most Outstanding Leader in Tech-driven Education. The recognition follows seven years of operations since the university’s establishment, during which it has focused on combining technology, entrepreneurship and leadership with academic training.

According to Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Academic City, the recognition reflects the impact of their practical, technology-based education model. She credited Prof. McBagonluri’s commitment to building an education system aligned with industry needs.

Academic City University holds the distinction of being the first university in Sub-Saharan Africa to introduce a Bachelor of Science degree in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics. The institution operates from its campus in Accra and specializes in engineering, informatics, business, and communication arts programs designed for future job market demands.

The Technovation Awards celebrate organizations and individuals leveraging technology and innovation to accelerate sustainable outcomes contributing to national development. The ceremony took place in December 2024, recognizing achievements across various technology sectors in Ghana and Africa.

Prof. McBagonluri brings extensive experience from senior roles at global companies including Siemens Healthcare, Becton Dickinson, and Joerns Healthcare. He holds a PhD in Materials Engineering from the University of Dayton and an MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

The university awards Presidential Scholarships worth 40,000 dollars each to high achieving students annually. These scholarships cover four years of tuition, housing, meals, laptops, monthly stipends, and transportation for students outside Accra.

Academic City has established partnerships with institutions globally, allowing students access to exchange programs, international conferences, and competitions. The university maintains collaborations with companies in Ghana, West Africa, and internationally for internships, mentorship programs, and job placements.

Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong previously served as Technology Manager of the Design and Build Group at the Manufacturing Technology Centre in the United Kingdom. She holds a Master’s degree in Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering and a PhD in Mechanical Engineering with focus on Aerospace Design.