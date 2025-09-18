Academic City Partners Arima Resources Against Galamsey

Academic City University has entered into a strategic partnership with Arima Resources Limited to combat illegal mining through cutting-edge technology and research innovation. The $50,000, two-year collaboration represents a significant academic-industry alliance aimed at addressing Ghana’s persistent galamsey crisis.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed on Wednesday, will advance the fight against illegal mining through research, technological innovation and evidence-based solutions, marking a new approach to tackling environmental degradation caused by unregulated mining activities across Ghana.

The partnership will deploy students and faculty to develop practical solutions addressing environmental and mining challenges through integrated engineering, socio-economic, cultural, and policy interventions. The initiative, backed by both Arima Resources and Bartglo Group, focuses on scalable technologies that can influence national policy and community practices.

Under the agreement, Academic City University will spearhead multiple technological initiatives designed to monitor and prevent illegal mining activities. These include autonomous drone surveillance systems for real-time monitoring of illegal mining sites, smart environmental monitoring networks to protect rivers and forests from contamination, and digital compliance frameworks to enhance security within the mining sector.

The collaboration also establishes comprehensive databases to consolidate information and interventions that will guide policy development, alongside sustainable artisanal employment models aimed at creating safer job opportunities for youth currently engaged in illegal mining activities.

Student involvement represents a cornerstone of the partnership, with participants engaging in field research, capstone projects, and prototype development. Projects range from mercury detection tools to advanced compliance monitoring systems, providing students with practical experience while contributing to national environmental protection efforts.

A joint steering committee comprising Academic City University, Arima Resources, traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and policymakers will oversee the collaboration. This multi-stakeholder approach ensures that research outcomes remain scalable and capable of influencing policy, community, and industry practices.

The academic sector’s involvement in anti-galamsey efforts brings critical advantages, according to industry experts. Universities provide unbiased research capabilities, advanced technology resources, and skilled personnel necessary for developing sustainable solutions to complex environmental challenges.

Speaking at the official partnership signing, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Academic City, emphasized the university’s commitment to addressing national challenges through research and innovation. “Illegal mining continues to destroy water bodies and threaten livelihoods. By involving our students in developing AI-powered drones, sensor networks, and compliance tools, we are equipping them to protect our environment while contributing to Ghana’s sustainable development,” she stated.

Col. Ing. JM Opai-Tetteh, Director of Strategic Development at Arima Resources, described the partnership as crucial support for Ghana’s fight against illegal mining, which has significantly damaged the country’s forests and water bodies. He praised Academic City’s commitment to excellence and innovation as key factors in selecting the university as a strategic partner for promoting responsible mining practices.

Dr. Hephzi Tagoe, Project Lead and Head of Department for Biomedical Engineering at Academic City University, highlighted the team’s focus on youth sensitization regarding galamsey activities. She noted that students working on these projects will develop greater appreciation for their role in community, national, and continental development and sustainability.

The partnership comes as Ghana continues grappling with the environmental and economic impacts of illegal mining. Academic City University previously organized seminars titled “Unpacking Galamsey: Uncovering Treasures in Responsible Mining” to discuss major issues surrounding illegal mining and explore ways to promote responsible and sustainable practices.

The collaboration represents a shift toward technology-driven solutions in Ghana’s anti-galamsey efforts. Traditional enforcement approaches have faced significant challenges, making the integration of academic research and industry expertise increasingly valuable for developing comprehensive responses to illegal mining activities.

By combining academic research capabilities with industry experience and multi-stakeholder governance structures, the partnership aims to create sustainable, evidence-based interventions that address both immediate environmental concerns and long-term economic development needs.

The initiative also reflects broader trends in Ghana’s higher education sector, where universities increasingly engage with national development challenges through applied research and industry partnerships. Academic City University has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling illegal mining by convening multiple editions of its flagship Unpacking Galamsey Symposium.

Success of this partnership could establish a model for other academic institutions and industry players seeking to contribute meaningful solutions to Ghana’s environmental challenges while providing students with practical experience in addressing real-world problems.