The Qatari goalkeeper produced a heroic performance before Boualem Khoukhi’s 94th-minute equaliser cancelled out Breel Embolo’s controversial penalty, as Switzerland dominated possession but could not secure the win.

Mahmoud Abunada produced a heroic goalkeeping display and Boualem Khoukhi struck deep into stoppage time as Qatar snatched a dramatic 1-1 draw with Switzerland in their Group B opener at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium.

Switzerland took the lead in the 17th minute after referee Saíd Martínez awarded a penalty following a heavy collision between Abunada and Remo Freuler. Breel Embolo stepped up and coolly slotted past the Qatari keeper, but the decision drew intense debate. Replays suggested multiple Swiss players were caught in an offside position during the buildup, leaving fans and pundits questioning whether the spot kick should have stood.

Qatar remained in the contest almost entirely because of their goalkeeper. Abunada pulled off seven critical saves throughout the match, denying relentless Swiss pressure and keeping his side within striking distance despite Switzerland’s overwhelming control.

The Swiss dominated possession with 70 percent and registered 27 shots, 10 of which were on target, while limiting Qatar to just six attempts. Swiss passing accuracy stood at 93 percent compared to Qatar’s 73 percent. For much of the match, it appeared that Switzerland’s dominance would yield three points.

Deep into stoppage time, Qatar stunned their opponents. In the 94th minute, Boualem Khoukhi fired home a dramatic equaliser, assisted by Homam Ahmed, sending the Qatari bench into delirium and securing a vital point.

Swiss veterans Granit Xhaka and Ricardo Rodriguez set a new joint Swiss record by reaching 13 World Cup appearances, according to a report by Accra Street Journal. However, the result will feel like two points dropped for Switzerland, who controlled large stretches but could not find a second goal despite their overwhelming control.

With the draw, both teams sit level on one point alongside Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina, who also drew 1-1 on Friday. Group B remains completely open, with all four teams still in contention for a place in the Round of 32. For Qatar, the late equaliser keeps their knockout hopes alive. For Switzerland, the failure to hold the lead after a dominant performance will prompt questions about their ability to close out matches.