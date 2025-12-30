Abubakari Sadick “Cyborg” Arrested After Gunfire During Asake’s Accra Tour

The Ghana Police Service has arrested Abubakari Sadick, popularly known as “Cyborg,” after a viral video showed him firing a high-calibre firearm in public during the visit of Nigerian Afrobeats star Ahmed Ololade, known professionally as Asake.

Sadick was apprehended on December 29 at Adenta following public outrage over the footage, which circulated widely on social media. Police say his actions violate the Firearms Act, 1962 (Act 118) and the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

The video captured Sadick discharging live rounds into the air while standing next to Asake, who was in Accra ahead of his AfroFuture 2025 concert. The incident occurred as the singer toured some neighbourhoods in the capital, drawing large crowds of fans.

Before firing the weapon, Sadick was heard shouting enthusiastically, describing Asake as his “brother from another mother,” and making a direct appeal to authorities, including President John Dramani Mahama, for leniency.

Sadick is currently in police custody assisting with investigations and is expected to be arraigned before court to face charges.

The Ghana Police Service has cautioned that owning a licensed firearm does not permit reckless discharge, warning that offenders risk losing their licenses and facing prosecution.