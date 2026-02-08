Abubakar Scores But Radnik Loses to Partizan Belgrade

Ghanaian defender Sadick Abubakar scored his first league goal of the season, but FK Radnik Surdulica suffered a 3-2 defeat against Partizan Belgrade in the Serbian Super Liga on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

Abubakar opened the scoring at Partizan Stadium in Belgrade after just five minutes, heading home a cross from teammate Mateja Gasic. The 28 year old centre back has now made 19 league appearances for Radnik in the current campaign.

The hosts responded quickly through an own goal by Radnik’s Bosnian midfielder Haris Hajdarevic in the eighth minute, leveling the score. Senegalese forward Demba Seck then seized control of the match, scoring twice in the 24th and 38th minutes to give Partizan a 3-1 advantage before halftime.

Gasic reduced the deficit in first half stoppage time, pulling one back for the visitors and sparking hopes of a second half comeback. However, Partizan’s defense held firm after the break, with Radnik unable to find an equaliser despite introducing Ghanaian midfielder Emmanuel Quarshie from the bench.

The victory keeps Partizan in second place in the Serbian Super Liga standings with 50 points from 22 matches, trailing league leaders Red Star Belgrade. Radnik remains in 13th position with 16 points from 22 games, fighting to avoid relegation as the league prepares to reduce from 16 teams to 14 clubs next season.

Abubakar, born on February 2, 1998 in Accra, joined Radnik Surdulica in September 2022 from Serbian First League side Radnički Sremska Mitrovica. The defender has established himself as a regular in the team’s backline since his arrival, making over 30 league appearances in his first two campaigns.

Saturday’s goal marked Abubakar’s first of the 2025-2026 Serbian Super Liga season and came nearly 11 months after he suffered a heart attack during a Serbian Cup match against Partizan on March 5, 2025. The defender was substituted shortly before the medical emergency occurred.

Partizan extended their historical dominance over Radnik with the victory. The Belgrade based club has now won 19 of the 22 all time meetings between the two sides, with Radnik claiming just two victories and one match ending in a draw.

Radnik will return to action next weekend when they face OFK Belgrade in Surdulica. The southern Serbian club is competing in its second consecutive season in the top flight after securing promotion from the Serbian First League at the end of the 2023-2024 campaign.

Abubakar’s contract with Radnik is set to expire on June 30, 2026. The Ghanaian international began his European career in Sweden with Jönköping in 2019 before moving to Serbia, where he has spent the majority of his professional career.