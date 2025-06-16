Abuakwa South NPP & MP’s Timely Intervention Saves Students of Kibi School for the Deaf from Hunger Crisis

At a time when silence is not only a way of life but a symbol of struggle, the Kibi School for the Deaf in the Eastern Region faced an unimaginable reality—its students were on the brink of hunger due to delays in government feeding support. But a swift and heartfelt intervention by the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, changed the story.

Responding to an urgent appeal by the headmaster, Mr. Kumah Cephas, Dr. Agyemang donated GHS 45,200 to cover food for the students until the end of the academic term in July. The donation arrived just in time, after school authorities revealed that meals could no longer be guaranteed due to the lack of funds.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that the children might go hungry from today till the end of the term,” Dr. Agyemang said during a modest but emotional ceremony at the school. “This support is to ensure that does not happen.”

For many of the students, who already face numerous hurdles due to their hearing impairments, the looming food crisis threatened to further compound their educational and emotional well-being.

The school’s headmaster, Mr. Kumah Cephas, expressed deep gratitude, saying, “Our cry was short, but they responded swiftly. This is not the first time Dr. Agyemang has helped us. He previously gave us GHS 5,000 to fix our school bus.”

The Municipal Director of Education, Mrs. Comfort Ofori Appiah, who was present at the event, added that the school continues to face serious challenges, including teacher shortages and accommodation constraints. She called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the MP’s example.

In a society where special needs education often receives less attention, this donation is more than a stop-gap—it is a reminder of the power of empathy, leadership, and timely action.