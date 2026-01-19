Abuakwa South NDC Chairman Installed as Kyebi Zongo Chief in Grand Coronation Ceremony

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey, has called for unity, peace and community development following the installation and coronation of the Abuakwa South NDC Chairman, Alhaji Sarki Sanusi Mohammed, as the Chief of Kyebi Zongo.

Ms Awatey, who represented the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, delivered a goodwill message at the colourful ceremony held in Kyebi. The event brought together prominent traditional leaders, political figures and members of the Zongo community from across the Eastern Region.

Among the dignitaries present were representatives of the Okyenhene, the President of the National Council of Zongo Chiefs, the National Vice Chairman of the NDC, Alhaji Azorka, Eastern Regional Chairman Dr Ing. Mark Oliver Kevor, as well as Municipal and District Chief Executives.

Addressing the gathering, the Regional Minister described the coronation as a proud and historic moment for Kyebi and the entire region. She said the elevation of Alhaji Sarki Sanusi Mohammed to the position of Zongo Chief was a recognition of his leadership qualities, dedication to service and commitment to the welfare of his people.

She expressed confidence that his reign would usher in peace, progress and prosperity for the Kyebi Zongo community and beyond.

Ms Awatey also used the occasion to highlight initiatives undertaken by the NDC government under President John Dramani Mahama in fulfilment of key manifesto promises to the Muslim community in 2025.

These, she said, include the introduction of an additional public holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, strengthened support for Islamic education through the recruitment of Arabic instructors and scholarships for Muslim students, and deliberate inclusion of Muslim women in flagship national programmes such as the National Apprenticeship and One Million Coders initiatives.

She further noted the reduction in Hajj fares for 2025, with assurances of further reductions in 2026, as well as government plans to establish Islamic mortuaries at major hospitals to meet the cultural and religious needs of Muslim families.

According to the Regional Minister, these measures demonstrate the government’s commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of Ghana’s Muslim population.

Pledging her support, Ms Awatey assured the new chief of the full cooperation of the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council and the government in efforts to improve livelihoods and promote development within Zongo communities.

She urged residents of Kyebi Zongo to rally behind their new chief and work collectively to advance peace, unity and progress.

The ceremony ended with prayers for wisdom, guidance and blessings for Alhaji Sarki Sanusi Mohammed as he begins his reign as Kyebi Zongo Chief.