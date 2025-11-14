Abuakwa South MP Opens Nominations for 2025 Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teacher Awards

The Office of the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, in partnership with the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Office, has announced the opening of nominations for the 2025 Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teacher Awards.

A statement issued from the MP’s office said the annual awards aim to honour teachers and educational institutions whose dedication, mentorship, and commitment have significantly contributed to academic development and improved learning outcomes across all levels of education.

The awards, scheduled for 2025, are open to all licensed teachers currently serving in public or private pre-tertiary institutions within the municipality who have worked continuously for at least two years.

According to the organisers, the selection process will focus on excellence in various aspects of teaching, including outstanding classroom delivery, innovative curriculum development, mentorship, and overall professional competence.

Nominations may be submitted by colleagues, school management committees, PTAs, community-based organisations, or by the teachers themselves.

The MP’s office encouraged broad participation, noting that the awards are designed not only to celebrate exceptional teachers but also to strengthen motivation and raise standards in the education sector within the municipality.

CATEGORIES

INDIVIDUAL

Most Outstanding Teacher Dedicated Teacher Serving in Deprived Schools Best Performing KG Teacher Best Performing Lower Primary Teacher Best Performing Upper Primary Teacher Best Performing JHS Teacher Best Performing SHS Teaching Staff Best Performing TVET Teacher Best Performing Office Staff Best Performing Non-Teaching (Lower Rank) Best Performing Non-Teaching (Senior Rank) Best Performing Teacher in Administration (KG/Primary/JHS) Best Performing Teacher in Administration (SHS/TVET) Best Performing Special School Staff

SCHOOL

Best Performing KG School Best Performing Primary School Best Performing Junior High School Best Performing SHS/TVET School

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Applicants or nominators will complete an official application/nomination form, available at the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Office (Kibi) or by scanning the QR code provided.