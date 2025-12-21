Abuakwa South MP Honors Teachers at Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Awards 2025

By Perdita AGYARKO

The Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teachers’ Awards 2025 was held in Abuakwa South on Saturday, bringing together educators, community leaders and government officials to celebrate the pivotal role of teachers in the nation’s development. The keynote address was delivered by Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, MP for Abuakwa South, who paid tribute to the dedication of Ghana’s educators and outlined the region’s commitment to strengthening education.

In a speech peppered with a quote from Donald D. Quinn, Dr. Agyemang likened the challenges faced by teachers to those of doctors, lawyers and dentists managing a crowded, demanding environment. He emphasized that teachers are the foundation of every strong society, shaping future doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and leaders.

The MP highlighted several initiatives launched under his constituency’s education agenda, including the Kingsley Maths & Science Quiz, Kingsley Spelling Challenge, Kingsley Readathon, Inter‑School Debate, BECE Support Programme, Inter‑High School Football Gala and ongoing teacher‑capacity‑building programmes. “These are investments in human capital and the future,” he said, assuring continued and deepened support.

Dr. Agyemang also reflected on the legacy of his late mother, Madam Akosua Agyeiwaa, a lifelong teacher whose belief in the dignity of the classroom inspired the award’s name. He called for renewed focus on professional development, digital literacy, STEM education, community collaboration and the welfare of teachers.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to outstanding educators, who were praised for their resilience, innovation and unwavering commitment to the children of Abuakwa South. Participants expressed confidence that honoring teachers translates into a stronger, more prosperous Ghana.

The following individuals and schools received awards:

– Best Performing Special School Staff: Ernest Boateng Atta

– Best Performing Teacher in Administration (2nd Cycle): Isaac Nana Yaw Adom

– Best Performing Teacher in Administration (Basic School): Philip Angmor Teye

– Best Performing Teacher (Senior Rank): Adjei Larbi

– Best Performing Teacher (Lower Rank): Augustina Boateng

– Most Outstanding Teacher (2nd Runner‑up): Alice Pinamang

– Most Outstanding Teacher (1st Runner‑up): Meshach Okunnor

– Most Outstanding Teacher (Winner): Prince Frimpong

– Best JHS Teacher: Samuel Apau Agyabeng

– Best Upper Primary Teacher: Sarah Oforiwaa Awuku

– Best Lower Primary Teacher: Victoria Afarko Korkor

– Best KG Teacher: Bernice Mawusi Doga

– Special Recognition for Institutional Support: Kibi Presby College of Education

– Special Recognition for Promoting STEM in the Municipality: Paul Kwesi Dzamesi

– Best Performing Office Staff: Eric Boateng

– MP’s Award for Promoting Educational Stewardship: Comfort Ofori‑Appiah (Mrs)

– Best Performing Primary School: Asiakwa Presby Primary School

– Best Performing Junior High School: Okanta Presbyterian JHS

– Best Performing KG School: Ahwenase M/A KG

– Best Performing Senior High School: Akim Asafo Senior High School

– Best Performing Teacher (Second Cycle): Joseph Osei Yedu

– Educational Impact and Service Award: Josephine Owusu Boateng

The event underscored Abuakwa South’s dedication to education and the vital role teachers play in nation‑building.