Abuakwa South MP Extends Support to Displaced Sawla Residents

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has extended a hand of support to displaced victims of the recent Sawla Gbenyiri conflict in the Savannah Region, who are currently seeking refuge in Akyem Kyebi-Oman.

Through the Abuakwa South National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) Secretariat, the MP donated a relief package on Friday, September 5, 2025, to help ease the plight of 30 affected persons.

The items presented included foodstuffs such as gari and beans, as well as blankets, slippers, buckets, clothing, sanitary pads, tissue, soaps, toiletries, and other essentials. The gesture was made on behalf of Dr. Agyemang by Mr. Samuel Appiah, a former NPP Organizer and NADMO Director for the constituency.

Mr. Appiah explained that the swift intervention followed an appeal from the Abuakwa South NADMO Secretariat on September 4. He added that the donation reflects the MP’s commitment to the welfare of vulnerable groups.

Receiving the items, Mr. Aikins Ofori, Abuakwa South NADMO Director, thanked Dr. Agyemang for the timely support, noting that it would bring much-needed relief to the victims. He further called on other stakeholders, including NGOs and philanthropists, to complement government efforts in providing sustainable assistance.

Some of the beneficiaries recounted their struggles, narrating how they spent nearly two weeks hiding in the bush before being escorted to safety by security forces. They expressed gratitude to Dr. Agyemang and NADMO for coming to their aid while appealing to government to intensify peacebuilding efforts in Sawla.

The Sawla Gbenyiri conflict, a renewed clash between the Gonja and Brifor communities, has displaced hundreds in the Savannah Region.