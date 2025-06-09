Abuakwa South MP Champions Sustainable Development in Battle Against Galamsey

In a bold move to restore environmental integrity and promote sustainable livelihoods, the Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy aimed at eradicating illegal mining (galamsey) in the constituency while offering viable alternatives to affected youth.

The Eastern Region constituency, like many others across the country, has witnessed significant ecological degradation due to illegal mining activities, including polluted water bodies and encroached forest reserves. Concerned about the long-term impact on livelihoods and public health, Dr Agyemang has initiated a multi-pronged approach centered on community engagement, environmental assessment, and economic empowerment.

At a recent bipartisan stakeholder forum attended by executives from both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC), a rare consensus was reached to unite against illegal mining. Dr Agyemang emphasized that political affiliation would not shield any individual caught engaging in galamsey.

“This is not a party issue. We have a collective responsibility to protect our land, water, and future,” he said. “We’ve agreed across the political divide that any member involved in galamsey will face the full rigour of the law.”

A month-long public education campaign has been launched to inform illegal miners to vacate sites, with a call for those holding legal permits to submit their documentation for verification by the Minerals Commission. Environmental impact assessments will follow to ensure compliance with ecological standards.

Importantly, the MP is backing the crackdown with a development package aimed at cushioning those displaced by the anti-galamsey efforts. “We are not just asking the youth to stop galamsey. We are offering them practical alternatives,” Dr Agyemang explained. “There are opportunities in agriculture that we’re ready to support. Farming can feed our communities and create wealth the right way.”

This integrated approach, he believes, could set a national precedent. “If we get this right in Abuakwa South, the rest of Ghana can learn from our model,” he said.

As the constituency embarks on this transformative journey, the emphasis is not just on ending illegal mining—but on building a resilient, environmentally sustainable future powered by community cooperation and youth-driven development.