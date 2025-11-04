Abuakwa South MP Bolsters Ghana’s Health Workforce Pipeline With Support to KNUST Postgraduates

In a move aimed at strengthening Ghana’s future health leadership, Honourable Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, has extended financial assistance to four postgraduate students at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology’s School of Public Health.

The beneficiaries — David Mensah, Abigail Boadi, Maame Ama Poku, and Abigail A. Yankyerah — are pursuing advanced degrees in Health Services Planning and Management and Health Systems Research and Management, fields critical to modernising the country’s healthcare delivery systems.

Dr. Agyemang explained that the initiative forms part of a long-term agenda to build skilled human capital for the health sector, noting that Ghana’s development hinges on a well-equipped health workforce.

“Sustainable healthcare begins with training the right professionals. Supporting young scholars today means strengthening our country’s health system tomorrow,” he remarked.

University officials applauded the gesture, saying it demonstrates leadership commitment to academic excellence and national development. The beneficiaries expressed appreciation, describing the support as timely relief, especially amid rising educational costs.

Dr. Agyemang, known for several education-focused programmes and scholarship support in his constituency and beyond, reiterated his resolve to expand opportunities for academically gifted but financially constrained students.

As Ghana works toward improving universal health coverage and health system resilience, initiatives like these, stakeholders say, are key to grooming experts capable of shaping public health policy and management in the years ahead.