Abuakwa South MCE Takes Action To Stop Galamsey On Water Resources

The Abuakwa South Municipal Assembly has taken steps to address illegal mining activities on river bodies by establishing an anti-galamsey task force to combat the issue.

The action has become necessary due to the overwhelming pollution of the Birim River and destruction of the forest reserve, which is severely affecting water production in the catchment areas.

The Abuakwa South Municipality is endowed with abundant water bodies and natural resources.

However, pollution and the destruction of these vital resources have deprived the community of access to potable water for some time now.

Turbidity levels in the water bodies have remained alarmingly high, significantly affecting the operations of Ghana Water Company Limited.

In response to the worsening situation, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Abuakwa South, who doubles as the Chairman of the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC), Nana Adu Addo Aikins, has declared an end to diplomacy in managing the crises and announced a tougher stance on landowners and irresponsible miners.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, led by Kyebihene led by Osabarima Marfo Kwabrane, has declared its full support for the initiative.

The task force, which has already begun work, has destroyed some mining equipment on illegal mining Fields and made arrests.