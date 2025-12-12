Abu Trica (Frederick Kumi) Arrested Over Alleged Role in Vicious $8M AI Romance-Fraud Ring

A federal grand jury in the United States has indicted 31-year-old Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, widely known as Abu Trica, for his alleged role in a sprawling $8 million romance-fraud scheme targeting elderly victims.

According to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Kumi was part of a criminal operation that used AI-powered fake identities to lure seniors into online romantic relationships and manipulate them into sending large sums of money under false pretenses.

The DOJ report states that perpetrators communicated frequently and intimately with victims through phone calls, emails, and messaging platforms before claiming fabricated emergencies to solicit funds.

Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, during a joint U.S.–Ghana operation. He faces charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and a forfeiture specification, with potential penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.