Abu Trica Appears in Court Under Heavy Security Over Romance Fraud

Abu Trica has made his first public appearance since his arrest a few days ago, appearing before the Gbese District Court in Accra on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, under tight security following his arrest over an alleged multi million dollar romance fraud scheme.

The Ghanaian socialite, who also bears other names like Frederick Kumi and Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, is accused of playing a central role in an online operation that allegedly defrauded elderly victims in the United States of about US$8 million. The case has drawn international attention due to the scale of the alleged fraud and the direct involvement of United States law enforcement.

Abu Trica, 34, and two accomplices were denied bail and remanded into custody by the court. The case has been adjourned to January 13, 2026 for further proceedings. The court appearance marks the beginning of extradition proceedings that could see the socialite sent to face criminal charges in the United States.

His arrest on December 11, 2025, followed coordinated action between Ghanaian security agencies and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed the arrest in a statement on Friday, December 12, 2025, noting that it followed months of intensive investigations coordinated with both local and international law enforcement agencies.

Prosecutors in the United States say the alleged scheme relied on deceptive online relationships used to extract large sums of money from vulnerable individuals. A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Ohio has indicted Kumi on charges of wire fraud and money laundering, accusing him of orchestrating the scheme since 2023. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

According to an unsealed indictment from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, Abu Trica is accused of being part of a criminal network that targeted senior citizens through online romance scams across the United States since 2023. The indictment states that the 31 year old, originally from Swedru in the Central Region, was part of a sophisticated operation that used artificial intelligence to create fake online identities.

Prosecutors allege that Abu Trica and his conspirators used artificial intelligence software to assume false identities and cultivate intimate online relationships with victims. They gained the trust of elderly individuals through social media and dating platforms before soliciting money or valuables under false pretenses, including urgent medical expenses, travel costs and investment opportunities.

The perpetrators built trust through frequent, intimate conversations by phone, email and messaging platforms. Once funds were transferred, the indictment claims that Abu Trica helped distribute the money from Ohio to conspirators in Ghana and other locations. The scheme reportedly operated since 2023, with victims losing millions of dollars to the fraudulent operations.

Video footage of Abu Trica’s arrival at the Gbese District Court, shared on social media by Kofi TV and other platforms, showed the businessman wearing a black shirt and a black cap with a piece of cloth covering his face. He was flanked by heavily armed police escorts as he was ushered into the court premises under extremely tight security.

There was heavy security at the court premises, which even resulted in one officer falling from a moving vehicle during the chaotic scenes. Supporters of Abu Trica could be heard in the video wishing him well with his case, with one person heard saying in Twi, “God be with you. Everything will be fine,” as he was escorted into the courthouse.

After the hearing, confusion nearly broke out as Abu Trica and his co-accused were swiftly whisked away under heavy police security. A video showing the businessman and his accomplices being rushed into a police car to be taken back to jail has stirred reactions on social media.

The suspects appeared before the court following investigations into a series of cyber related offences, including online fraud, identity theft and illegal financial transactions. According to both United States and Ghanaian authorities, their operations reportedly targeted individuals and businesses, resulting in substantial financial losses.

Daniel Yussif, identified as one of Abu Trica’s suspected accomplices, was also escorted into the courtroom during the proceedings. Unlike Abu Trica, Yussif appeared without his face covered. The identities and roles of other co-accused individuals have not been fully disclosed.

Abu Trica gained prominence in Ghana as a social media entrepreneur and businessman based in Swedru. He was known for his lavish lifestyle, which he frequently displayed on social media platforms. His arrest has sparked widespread discussion about cybercrime, the use of artificial intelligence in fraud schemes and Ghana’s growing reputation as a hub for romance scams targeting international victims.

EOCO has denied claims that it had prior contact with Abu Trica ahead of his arrest. The organization emphasized that the operation was conducted professionally and in accordance with established protocols for international cooperation in criminal investigations.

The agency has also revealed that Abu Trica used artificial intelligence to scam elderly American victims, highlighting the increasingly sophisticated methods employed by cybercriminals. This technological dimension of the alleged fraud has raised concerns among law enforcement officials about the evolving nature of online scams.

The case against Abu Trica is part of a broader pattern of Ghanaian nationals being arrested or extradited over romance scams targeting elderly Americans. Earlier in 2025, Ghanaian businessman Joseph Badu Boateng, known as Dada Joe Remix, was extradited to the United States following close collaboration between the United States Diplomatic Security Service (DSS), the FBI and Ghanaian law enforcement agencies.

According to United States prosecutors, Boateng allegedly orchestrated a sophisticated criminal ring that defrauded victims, mainly United States citizens, through romance and inheritance scams. The group used fake online profiles to lure victims into emotional relationships before convincing them to transfer money for fabricated emergencies, inheritance claims and fees. Boateng was arrested in Ghana on May 28, 2025, after the United States government submitted a formal extradition request.

In August 2025, three Ghanaians were arrested and charged with being part of a transnational criminal organization engaged in romance scams and business email compromise operations. According to the FBI, the trio allegedly belonged to a network that stole over US$100 million from dozens of victims through schemes that involved tricking both individuals and businesses into sending large sums of money under false pretenses.

The growing list of high profile arrests has prompted concerns about Ghana’s image internationally and calls for stronger domestic measures to combat cybercrime. Law enforcement agencies have emphasized the need for increased public awareness about online fraud schemes and greater cooperation between countries to tackle transnational cybercrime networks.

Legal experts note that the extradition process typically involves multiple stages, including initial court appearances in Ghana, review by judicial authorities and final approval by the executive branch. If the extradition is approved, Abu Trica would be transferred to United States custody to face trial in the Northern District of Ohio.

The United States Justice Department has made combating romance scams and elder fraud a priority, recognizing the devastating impact such schemes have on vulnerable populations. Romance scams have become increasingly prevalent, with criminals using sophisticated psychological manipulation and advanced technology to exploit victims emotionally and financially.

Investigators emphasize that the indictment is not proof of guilt and that Abu Trica is entitled to a fair trial and presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, the evidence presented in the unsealed indictment and the coordinated international effort to apprehend him suggest that authorities view the case as significant.

The case underscores the importance of international cooperation in combating cybercrime, particularly schemes that cross multiple jurisdictions. The collaboration between Ghanaian and United States authorities in investigating and apprehending Abu Trica demonstrates the growing effectiveness of cross border law enforcement partnerships in tackling sophisticated fraud operations.

As the legal proceedings continue, attention will focus on whether Ghana will approve the extradition request and how the case will unfold in both Ghanaian and United States courts. The next court date on January 13, 2026 will provide further clarity on the direction of the case and the evidence against the accused.