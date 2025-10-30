Abu Dhabi Hosts Landmark AI Summit in December

The Global AI Show returns to Abu Dhabi on December 8 and 9, 2025, at Space42 Arena, bringing together more than 5,000 attendees, 200 AI experts, and 150 exhibitors under the ambitious theme AI:2031: Accelerating Intelligent Futures as the United Arab Emirates cements its position as a global artificial intelligence powerhouse.

Organized by VAP Group in partnership with Times of AI, this year’s edition represents the most expansive gathering yet for an event that has become the UAE’s premier platform for exploring how artificial intelligence will reshape economies, societies, and governance over the next decade.

The choice of Abu Dhabi as host city reflects more than geography. The emirate is driving initiatives like the $500 billion Stargate Consortium, ADQ’s Growth Lab, and development of the world’s largest AI campus, positioning itself at the forefront of what organizers describe as a global AI revolution that extends far beyond Silicon Valley.

The event operates with strategic support from the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, the National Program for Artificial Intelligence, and the Cyber Security Council, signaling government level commitment to establishing the UAE as both an innovation hub and ethical regulator for artificial intelligence technologies.

Speaker lineups this year include Dr. Ott Velsberg, Estonia’s Chief Data Officer who architected one of the world’s most advanced e governance systems, and Andy Tang, Managing Partner at Draper Dragon, whose firm has backed AI unicorns across health technology, fintech, and frontier tech sectors. H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE government’s head of cybersecurity, will address protecting digital ecosystems for national resilience, while Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni from Dubai Blockchain Center will explore intersections between blockchain, AI, and national policy frameworks.

Philippe Gerwill, a digital futurist advocating human centric AI adoption, rounds out a speaker roster designed to move conversations beyond hype toward actionable insights for governments, enterprises, and citizens navigating rapid technological change.

Session topics span artificial general intelligence, AI applications in space exploration, healthcare transformation, educational innovation, and autonomous mobility systems. The programming aims to bridge theoretical possibilities with practical implementation challenges facing organizations attempting to deploy AI at scale.

What distinguishes this gathering from countless other technology conferences is its explicit focus on the 2031 timeframe, a deliberate choice that aligns with UAE national strategies including the Centennial 2071 plan and the National AI Strategy. These frameworks prioritize developing AI research and education infrastructure, creating inclusive and ethical AI systems, attracting global talent and capital, and enhancing cybersecurity resilience.

The event expects 72% of attendees to hold C level, director, VP, or founder positions, creating networking opportunities between decision makers who control capital allocation, technology adoption, and policy formation. For startups and scale ups, access to UAE royal family offices and sovereign wealth funds represents a distinctive value proposition unavailable at most technology gatherings.

VAP Group, the organizing company, operates across the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong with a team exceeding 170 professionals. Beyond the Global AI Show, the firm runs the Global Games Show and Global Blockchain Show, positioning itself at intersections of emerging technologies reshaping digital economies. The company’s 12 year track record in consulting around AI, blockchain, and gaming provides institutional knowledge about how these sectors evolve and interconnect.

Early bird ticket pricing remains available for a limited period, though organizers haven’t disclosed what standard pricing will become once promotional periods expire. The two day format allows for depth in individual sessions while maintaining enough variety that attendees from different sectors and specializations can find relevant programming.

Abu Dhabi’s infrastructure for hosting large scale international events has expanded significantly in recent years, with venues like Space42 Arena offering modern facilities designed for technology focused conferences. The emirate’s investments in hospitality, transportation, and digital connectivity aim to make it seamless for international participants to attend multi day events without the friction points that sometimes plague conferences in less developed locations.

The timing in early December positions the event after major American technology conferences but before year end holidays, potentially capturing executives finalizing 2026 technology budgets and strategic plans. For AI companies seeking Middle Eastern partnerships or customers, the concentrated access to regional decision makers offers efficiency compared to individual business development trips.

Whether the Global AI Show delivers on its ambitious promises about shaping the next decade of intelligent systems remains to be seen. Technology conferences routinely overstate their importance and impact. However, the combination of serious government backing, participation from credible technical leaders rather than just motivational speakers, and Abu Dhabi’s genuine financial commitments to AI infrastructure suggests this gathering represents more than typical conference circuit theater.

For Ghana and African nations watching from afar, events like this underscore how quickly the global AI landscape is evolving and how Middle Eastern petrostates are leveraging energy wealth to fund positions in technology sectors that will define 21st century economic competitiveness. The question isn’t whether African countries should care about gatherings in Abu Dhabi, but rather how quickly they can develop their own strategies for participating in AI driven transformation rather than becoming mere consumers of systems designed and deployed elsewhere.

Registration information and full agendas are available through the event’s official website at globalaishow.com, with organizers encouraging early registration to secure preferred access levels and networking opportunities.