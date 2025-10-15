Abu Dhabi Conservation Summit Charts New Path for Global Wildlife Protection

The world’s largest gathering of conservation experts concluded Tuesday after a week of decisions that will shape how humanity protects nature for the next decade, with agreements addressing everything from the illegal pet trade stripping forests of wildlife to how biotechnology might help save endangered species.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress, held every four years, brought together thousands of participants from governments, civil society, Indigenous peoples, businesses, and the scientific community to Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre from October 9 through 15. What emerged wasn’t just policy statements but concrete frameworks for tackling conservation challenges that transcend borders.

The Wildlife Conservation Society played a leading role throughout the congress, celebrating what its Vice President for International Policy Dr. Susan Lieberman called breakthroughs reflecting today’s conservation urgency. The organization helped secure adoption of a strong 20-year vision, a four-year program for IUCN, and several motions addressing emerging challenges that previous gatherings hadn’t fully confronted.

Among the most significant outcomes: a comprehensive approach to the global pet trade crisis. Motion 108 passed with overwhelming support, more than 90 percent approval, calling for creation of urgently needed international guidelines to help countries manage commercial trade in wild animals sold as pets. The scale of this trade is staggering. Around the world, millions of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, fish, and invertebrates are taken from wild habitats annually, leaving forests and grasslands stripped of vital pollinators, seed dispersers, and predators that maintain ecological balance.

The motion on synthetic biology, Motion 87, marked what WCS described as a milestone in IUCN’s approach to emerging biotechnologies. Rather than implementing a moratorium, which some advocated, the congress adopted a balanced policy setting paths for responsibly integrating innovations into conservation work. The framework requires scientific evaluation, ethical safeguards, and transparent governance, enabling innovation where appropriate while avoiding undue risk.

Environmental crimes received stronger attention than in previous congresses. In coalition-led efforts, IUCN committed to enhanced global coordination countering crimes affecting the environment, including wildlife trafficking, illegal logging and mining, and illegal fishing. Members adopted both a motion and new program increasing engagement on this critical issue at local, national, and global policy levels.

Perhaps most forward-thinking was the integration of One Health principles into conservation policy. Spearheaded by WCS, this approach reflects growing recognition that human, animal, and environmental health aren’t separate concerns but inseparable elements of planetary wellbeing. The adopted motion and program text call for stronger interdisciplinary collaboration to anticipate and mitigate health threats at the interface where people, wildlife, and ecosystems meet.

The congress made historic progress centering Indigenous peoples, hosting the first in-person World Summit of Indigenous Peoples and Nature, creating a dedicated Indigenous Pavilion, and embedding Indigenous leadership directly into the congress agenda. These communities, long recognized as effective stewards of biodiversity, gained stronger voices in shaping conservation strategies affecting their territories.

During the congress, WCS also released groundbreaking research on tigers. The first IUCN Green Status of Species assessment for tigers found the world’s largest cat is Critically Depleted after a century of population decline, but also shows that conservation has prevented even greater losses and provides hope for recovery across their range.

Led by WCS scientists in collaboration with WWF, Panthera, and other partners, the assessment represents the most comprehensive evaluation yet of tiger recovery potential. It measures not only how close the species stands to extinction but how far it has progressed toward full ecological recovery, providing new perspective on conservation effectiveness.

Luke Hunter, Executive Director of WCS’s Big Cat Program and lead assessment author, emphasized that tigers, though critically depleted, are far from lost causes. If restored to all suitable historic habitat through natural recolonization or reintroduction, there could be over 25,000 tigers living in the wild, more than five times the current global population.

Recent tiger recoveries, particularly in South Asia, inspire hope for the species, highlighting considerable potential to boost populations and restore their ecological roles, noted Abishek Harihar, Director of Panthera’s Tiger Program. The assessment provides formal documentation of conservation success in preventing greater past declines, demonstrating that efforts have worked and realistic hope exists for future recovery.

The congress also recognized individual contributions to conservation. Dr. John G. Robinson received IUCN Honorary Member distinction, one of the union’s highest honors, for extraordinary contributions to global conservation science, policy, and leadership spanning more than four decades. At WCS, he directed global programs from 1990 to 2020, overseeing initiatives across Africa, Asia, and the Americas that integrated science, community engagement, and policy to protect wildlife and ecosystems.

IUCN Director General Dr. Grethel Aguilar framed the congress’s significance, saying the gathering should be remembered for acting with the urgency this moment demands while maintaining hope and creativity. The commitment, she emphasized, involves conserving, restoring, and rebuilding together, sending a powerful message that change is possible and unity is stronger than division.

What makes these Abu Dhabi decisions particularly significant is their recognition that conservation challenges aren’t purely environmental or scientific. They’re deeply intertwined with human health, economic systems, technological capabilities, and social justice. The pet trade motion acknowledges that wildlife trafficking operates through complex international networks requiring coordinated responses. The One Health integration understands that preventing future pandemics means protecting wild habitats and the creatures within them. The Indigenous peoples’ emphasis recognizes that effective conservation depends on respecting rights and knowledge of communities who’ve successfully managed ecosystems for generations.

For Africa, these frameworks hold particular relevance. The continent hosts extraordinary biodiversity facing pressures from habitat loss, climate change, and illegal wildlife trade. International guidelines on pet trade could help African nations better manage wildlife commerce while protecting species. One Health approaches could strengthen capacity to monitor and respond to disease threats at the wildlife-human interface, crucial for both conservation and public health.

The synthetic biology framework offers potential tools for African conservation efforts, from genetic rescue of critically endangered populations to innovative approaches for combating invasive species or diseases affecting wildlife. But the insistence on ethical safeguards and transparent governance ensures these technologies won’t be deployed without careful consideration of risks and community input.

Environmental crime commitments matter deeply for African nations dealing with sophisticated international trafficking networks targeting elephants, rhinos, pangolins, and countless other species. Stronger global coordination and policy engagement could provide resources and frameworks helping authorities combat these crimes more effectively.

Dr. Lieberman’s statement captured the congress’s significance. Building on rigorous science, coalition-building, and advocacy produces breakthroughs reflecting urgent conservation challenges. The resolutions adopted will steer policy toward evidence-based choices safeguarding both nature and human wellbeing, including rights and leadership of Indigenous peoples as essential partners in durable conservation agendas.

WCS committed to working with all partners making these bold decisions reality. That partnership approach, threading through all the congress outcomes, recognizes that no single organization, government, or community can address conservation challenges alone. Success requires sustained collaboration across sectors, disciplines, and borders.

The Abu Dhabi congress demonstrated that global conservation efforts are maturing beyond simply preventing extinctions toward ambitious recovery goals. The tiger assessment exemplifies this shift, documenting both the species’ critical depletion and the realistic pathways for substantial recovery. Similarly, the pet trade guidelines aim not just to reduce illegal trafficking but to establish sustainable systems balancing legitimate commerce with species protection.

What happens next depends on implementation. Policy frameworks mean little without funding, political will, and on-the-ground action. The four-year program adopted by IUCN provides structure, but realizing these visions requires governments translating commitments into legislation, enforcement, and resources. It requires businesses adopting practices supporting rather than undermining biodiversity. It requires communities seeing tangible benefits from conservation efforts.

The congress concluded with what organizers called the Abu Dhabi Call to Action, a powerful declaration setting conservation priorities for coming years. Whether those priorities translate into meaningful change for forests, oceans, and wildlife populations around the globe remains to be seen. But the frameworks are now in place, backed by the world’s most comprehensive conservation network and informed by cutting-edge science.

For a species like the tiger, critically depleted yet holding recovery potential, the next decade will reveal whether humanity possesses the sustained commitment turning ambitious plans into reality. The same holds true for addressing the pet trade crisis, implementing One Health approaches, and ensuring Indigenous peoples aren’t just consulted but genuinely empowered as conservation leaders.

Abu Dhabi provided the roadmap. The journey ahead requires walking it together.