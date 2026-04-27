Absa Group CEO Concludes Ghana Visit, Cites Country’s Economic Resilience

Kenny Fihla's first visit to Ghana as Group CEO formed part of a pan-African roadshow to deepen the bank's regional footprint and customer focus.

Absa Group Chief Executive Officer Kenny Fihla has concluded a working visit to Ghana, describing the country as a market of strategic importance within the group’s pan-African ambitions and expressing confidence in its ability to weather global economic pressures.

Fihla, who assumed the role of Group Chief Executive Officer in June 2025, used the visit to meet with clients, regulators, and Absa’s Ghana operations team as part of a broader Africa Regions roadshow across key markets. Ghana and Kenya together represent the heaviest concentration of revenue for Absa’s operations outside South Africa, according to the group’s own disclosures.

“Ghana is a market with extraordinary potential, and our presence here must go beyond providing financial services — it must embody partnership, purpose, and progress,” he said. “Our ambition is to be relentlessly customer obsessed. This requires us to listen carefully, respond decisively, and deliver solutions that are relevant to the realities of Ghanaian individuals and businesses.”

During a television interview in Accra, Fihla said Ghana’s economy was well positioned to withstand mounting global uncertainties, citing the policy measures implemented in recent years as a foundation for resilience. He also used the platform to call for a rethink of how African pension funds are invested, arguing that current frameworks restrict capital deployment to productive sectors on the continent. He identified five priority areas — including infrastructure, agriculture, and small and medium enterprise (SME) development — where redirected pension capital could have the most transformative impact.

“Some of the pension fund investment policies actually mitigate against the capital being deployed in the right sectors. Many of these policies restrict where the money can be deployed and secondly make a requirement for a significant portion of these savings to be deployed in investments that are outside the African continent,” he said.

The Absa leadership team used the Ghana visit to explore opportunities in fintech, trade finance, and youth empowerment, areas that align with both the group’s pan-African strategy and Ghana’s own economic development priorities. Internal engagements with staff were also held to reinforce group culture and strategic direction.

Commenting on the visit, Absa Bank Ghana’s Managing Director Edward Nartey Botchway said: “His visit highlights the strategic importance of the Ghanaian market within Absa Group’s pan-African footprint and reflects continued confidence in our growth journey.”

Botchway added that Absa Bank Ghana remains focused on delivering inclusive banking, innovative financial solutions, and strong stakeholder partnerships, principles he described as aligned with the group’s broader purpose.

Absa Group operates across 12 African countries, with Ghana among its most significant markets by revenue contribution.