Absa Expands ElevateHer AI Programme Across Nine African Markets

Absa Bank, in partnership with Microsoft Elevate and Women in Tech (WiT), announced on Tuesday the expansion of the ElevateHer AI Programme across nine African countries, following the initiative’s successful launch in South Africa in September 2025.

The expansion marks a significant step in strengthening artificial intelligence (AI) literacy and digital readiness across the continent as global leaders increasingly call for greater participation of the Global South in the AI economy. The announcement comes as African nations seek to address critical AI skills gaps that threaten to leave the continent behind in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

The programme leverages Absa’s pan African footprint alongside Microsoft’s Elevate AI skilling platform and Women in Tech’s community networks to equip women with practical, job relevant AI skills. ElevateHer supports employability, entrepreneurship, and economic participation, enabling women not only to use AI but to actively shape how it is applied within their industries, communities, and economies.

Tamu Dutuma, Head of Strategy and Transformation for Technology at Absa Africa Regions, stated digital confidence is becoming just as important as financial literacy and can transform how people work and lead. This partnership allows us to equip our employees and communities across the continent with the AI skills they need to thrive, Dutuma stated.

Microsoft Elevate has pledged over four billion dollars in cash and technology over five years and committed to credential 20 million learners within two years. The initiative supports primary and secondary schools, community colleges, non profit organizations, intergovernmental organizations, and government agencies driving the AI economy.

Through ElevateHer, participants receive free, practical AI skills training designed to bridge skills gaps across different career stages, from students and employees to entrepreneurs. The curriculum teaches idea generation, report writing, responsible AI usage, and streamlining everyday tasks using tools such as Microsoft Copilot, improving efficiency and confidence in an AI enabled workplace.

Since the South African launch on September 18, 2025, the training has reached over 10,000 learners. Upon completion, participants receive Microsoft badges confirming course completion, which can be shared on social media platforms and used to showcase newly acquired skills.

Tiara Pathon, AI Skills Director for Microsoft Elevate at Microsoft South Africa, emphasized that inclusive economic growth in the age of AI depends on building skills at scale in emerging markets. For Africa, this requires deliberate investment in women’s AI capabilities, Pathon stated during an interview Tuesday.

Through our partnership with Absa and Women in Tech, ElevateHer directly supports the global call for future ready skills, workforce resilience and responsible AI adoption, Pathon added. By equipping women across Africa with practical, job relevant AI skills, we are strengthening the continent’s participation in the digital economy and its role in shaping the future of work.

Women in Tech, whose mission is to empower five million women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) by 2030, continues to champion gender inclusion and digital access in Africa. The organization focuses on four core areas including education, business, digital inclusion and advocacy.

Melissa Slaymaker, Africa Regional Director for Women in Tech Global, stated many women are eager to engage with AI but do not always know where to start. ElevateHer AI gives participants the practical skills and confidence to use AI in their work, studies, and businesses, Slaymaker explained.

The expansion aligns with global discussions at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in January 2026, which highlighted the urgent need to close global AI skills gaps and ensure emerging economies are equipped to participate meaningfully in an AI driven future. The forum emphasized that Africa’s 1.4 billion population represents both a significant opportunity and challenge for AI adoption and digital transformation.

Absa operates in 12 African countries including Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia, with insurance operations in Kenya and South Africa. The bank maintains offices in China, Namibia, Nigeria and the United States, along with securities entities in the United Kingdom and United States.

The nine country expansion of ElevateHer builds on Absa’s ongoing commitment to gender inclusion and digital empowerment. The bank has partnered with Women in Tech since 2023 on multiple initiatives including the AWS #She Builds Women in Tech cloud certification programme and the Women in Tech Africa Awards.

In Ghana, Absa has demonstrated commitment to women’s technology education through sponsorship of the Girl Code Hackathon in 2025, which brought together 100 young women from tertiary institutions across Ghana to develop innovative technology solutions. The bank’s sponsorship aligned with its Ready to Work programme, which equips young people with employable skills.

Through ElevateHer, Absa continues to live its purpose of empowering Africa’s tomorrow, together, one story at a time. The expansion across nine African countries reflects the shared commitment of Absa, Microsoft and Women in Tech to empower individuals with the tools, skills and confidence needed to thrive in an AI enabled world.

Microsoft Elevate also partners with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) Plus platform to deliver AI and digital skills training to millions of South Africans, building on the AI Skills Initiative launched in 2025 which committed to train one million South Africans by 2026. The initiative has reached approximately four million learners, trained 1.4 million people and credentialed close to 500,000 individuals.