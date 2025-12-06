Absa Bank reaffirms commitment to youth entrepreneurship with Mastercard Foundation partnership

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, has reaffirmed its commitment to building a stronger, more coordinated pathway for young entrepreneurs through structured support systems.

This came to light during the 2025 Youth Entrepreneurship Dialogue held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, under the theme Dream, Build, Thrive: The Future is Young. The event brought together young entrepreneurs, policymakers, financial sector actors, ecosystem leaders and development partners for conversations on access to finance, market readiness, capability development and coordinated support for youth led enterprises.

Delivering remarks on behalf of Managing Director Dr. Edward Nartey Botchway, Director of Marketing and Corporate Affairs Nana Essilfuah Tamakloe emphasized the need for structured and credible support systems that help young people move from ideas to scale. She said young people in Ghana are not short of ambition or ideas, adding that many are already shaping the economy.

Tamakloe expressed appreciation to the Mastercard Foundation for its sustained partnership with Absa Bank Ghana, noting that the collaboration continues to unlock real opportunities for young entrepreneurs across the country. According to her, what young entrepreneurs need is structured support that helps them move from ideas to action and from action to scale.

Representing the Mastercard Foundation, acting Head of Inclusion Nafisatu Baboo highlighted the strength of the foundation’s collaboration with Absa Bank and its role in expanding financial inclusion for youth. She noted that the partnership demonstrates what is possible when institutions align around a shared mission, expanding financial inclusion, unlocking entrepreneurship and creating real opportunities for young people, especially young women and persons with disabilities.

A panel of experts from the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Absa, MEST Ghana and the startup community discussed structural barriers facing young entrepreneurs. They identified limited access to finance, weak record keeping, gaps in market access and fragmentation across the ecosystem as persistent challenges hampering youth enterprise development.

The panellists called for stronger coordination among institutions, better business documentation, expanded grant and patient capital options, and increased use of digital tools to build credibility. Young entrepreneurs from the Absa Young Africa Works programme also shared their journeys, highlighting how access to skills, coaching and funding helped them build resilience, strengthen their business models and scale sustainably.

Participants joined breakout sessions on access to finance, market access and technology during the dialogue. The event ended with an exhibition showcasing the products and innovations of beneficiaries of the Absa Bank Mastercard Foundation partnership, demonstrating practical outcomes from the collaborative interventions.

Since 2020, the partnership under the Young Africa Works strategy has unlocked over 137 million US dollars in affordable financing, benefitting more than 8,000 businesses with 60 percent being women led. Over 7,000 businesses have also received training, coaching and mentoring, with over 50,000 jobs created for young people across various sectors.

The Young Africa Works programme is a five year strategic partnership between Absa Bank Ghana and the Mastercard Foundation running from 2020 to 2025. The goal is to create 50,000 dignified and fulfilling jobs for young men and women by 2025 through financial inclusion and entrepreneurship support.

Businesses qualify for capacity building after actively operating an Absa Bank business account for a minimum of three months, while funding eligibility requires one year of active account operation. The programme provides affordable loan facilities at competitive interest rates to support business growth and expansion.

The 2025 Dialogue forms part of Absa Bank Ghana’s Citizenship Dialogue Series, designed to bring together ecosystem actors to align on practical interventions needed to strengthen Ghana’s youth entrepreneurship landscape. The series creates platforms for stakeholders to discuss challenges and opportunities in the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Previous impact assessments show the programme has supported agribusinesses, fintech companies and smallholder farmers with partial or no collateral, bridging existing gaps in accessing funding. Beneficiaries in regions including Upper West have described the project as a game changer for young people and women led enterprises.

Some businesses have accessed millions of cedis in loan facilities, enabling them to expand operations, increase production capacity, hire additional employees and meet growing market demand. The affordable interest rates have made financing accessible to youth entrepreneurs who traditionally struggled to secure commercial loans.

Absa Bank Ghana continues positioning youth entrepreneurship and financial inclusion as central pillars of its corporate citizenship strategy. The bank operates the ReadytoWork programme alongside Young Africa Works, providing educational and skills development opportunities for young people transitioning from education into the world of work.