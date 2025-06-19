Absa Bank, Industry Leaders Chart Path for Ghana’s Digital Finance Future

Absa Bank Ghana and the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) have hosted a major financial sector dialogue on balancing innovation with regulation in the country’s rapidly evolving digital finance ecosystem.

The forum, themed ‘Digital Finance in Ghana: Balancing Innovation, Inclusion and Regulation’, convened banking leaders, fintech innovators, and regulators to address critical challenges in Ghana’s push for inclusive digital transformation.

Bank of Ghana Governor Dr. Johnson Asiama set the tone by highlighting Ghana’s 24.2 million active mobile money accounts as evidence of strong digital payment infrastructure. “The next phase requires shifting from access to value creation,” he stated, urging industry players to develop solutions that convert connectivity into tangible financial empowerment.

Absa Bank Ghana MD Dr. Edward Nartey Botchway emphasized shared responsibility in digital finance advancement. “Industry must embrace self-regulation and consumer protection as non-negotiable pillars,” he said, warning against innovation that outpaces public trust. The call was reinforced by Absa’s Compliance Director Judith Hazel, who stressed the need for “safe, reliable digital services that genuinely reach excluded populations.”

Dr. Kwame Oppong, BoG’s FinTech Director, provided a regulatory perspective on emerging technologies like cryptocurrencies, advocating for adaptable frameworks that manage risks without stifling innovation. A subsequent panel delved into practical tensions between traditional banks and disruptive fintechs, exploring collaboration models that could expand financial access while maintaining system stability.

The dialogue comes as Ghana’s digital finance sector faces growing pains – mobile money fraud incidents increased 12% in 2023 per BoG data, even as transaction values grew 35% to GH₵1.1 trillion. Participants agreed that sustaining public confidence requires coordinated action on cybersecurity, consumer literacy, and interoperable systems that serve both urban and rural users.

With digital transactions now accounting for 82% of Ghana’s non-cash payments, the forum’s outcomes are expected to inform policy discussions ahead of the central bank’s revised Payment Systems Act later this year. Industry observers note that getting the balance right could position Ghana as a model for Africa’s next-generation financial inclusion strategies.