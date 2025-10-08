Absa Bank Hosts Dialogue on 24-Hour Economy Implementation Strategy

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat, has convened a strategic dialogue session aimed at helping its clients explore opportunities within the country’s emerging 24-Hour Economy initiative.

Held in Accra, the event brought together a cross-section of Absa’s business clients, industry leaders, and policymakers for an insightful conversation on how businesses can position themselves for sustainable growth under the 24-Hour Economy initiative.

Opening the session, Dr. Edward Nartey Botchway, Managing Director of Absa Bank Ghana, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to national development and the business community. He highlighted Absa Bank’s innovative financing solutions and its GH¢1.8 billion investment in SME businesses since 2024, underscoring the bank’s belief in the power of entrepreneurship to drive inclusive growth.

“At Absa Bank, we are committed to driving sustainable growth by partnering with businesses to navigate change, unlock opportunities and thrive,” said Dr. Botchway. “We recognize that our success is linked to the prosperity of our clients and the broader economy. That is why we actively support transformative initiatives like the 24-hour economy, working alongside businesses to help them realize their ambitions.”

The dialogue featured a keynote address by Augustus Obuadum Tanoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-Hour Economy, who highlighted the broader vision of the policy, stressing its focus on productivity and the critical role of SMEs in Ghana’s industrial transformation. He called for stronger collaboration, infrastructure investment, and skills development to fully realize the potential of the initiative.

“The 24-hour economy is not simply about longer hours; it is about unleashing round-the-clock productivity by connecting farmers, entrepreneurs, financiers, and consumers, while ensuring SMEs have access to affordable credit, strong governance, and sustainable growth opportunities,” Mr. Tanoh explained.

Adding the perspective of the private sector, Clement Osei-Amoako, President of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI), called for stronger collaboration across the value chain. “The 24-hour economy will only succeed if manufacturers expand production, consumers drive demand, and financiers provide competitive lending rates,” he emphasized. “That is how we can turn policy into tangible growth.”

A panel discussion led by sector experts from the 24-Hour Economy Secretariat provided further insights into the strategic advantages of the initiative, including possible lower business costs due to shared infrastructure provision, enhanced productivity, and job creation across sectors.

But here’s the reality check. Ghana has announced ambitious economic initiatives before, from the One District One Factory program to various industrialization drives, many of which have struggled to move from policy documents to operational reality. The 24-Hour Economy concept sounds transformative, but it requires fundamental infrastructure upgrades that Ghana currently lacks.

Consider what round-the-clock productivity actually demands: reliable 24-hour electricity supply, safe transportation networks operating at night, robust security systems, adequate street lighting, and regulatory frameworks that support extended business hours. Ghana’s frequent power outages, limited public transportation after evening hours, and security concerns make genuine 24-hour operations challenging for most businesses outside Accra’s central business district.

There’s also the question of market demand. Extending operating hours only makes economic sense if customers are ready to shop, banks willing to process transactions, and suppliers able to deliver inputs at any time. That requires coordinated ecosystem development, not just individual businesses deciding to stay open longer.

Absa’s GH¢1.8 billion SME investment since 2024 demonstrates financial sector commitment, but access to credit alone won’t solve the infrastructure deficits that constrain extended operations. Without addressing these foundational challenges, the 24-Hour Economy risks becoming another well-intentioned policy that sounds impressive in dialogue sessions but proves difficult to implement at scale.

For many attendees and business owners, the event was an opportunity to engage directly with policymakers, ask pressing questions, and explore actionable pathways to align their operations with the 24-Hour Economy vision. Whether those pathways lead to genuine transformation or frustrated ambitions will depend on how seriously government tackles the infrastructure and regulatory prerequisites for round-the-clock productivity.

The dialogue represents an important step in stakeholder engagement. But engagement alone doesn’t build power plants, fix roads, or create the enabling environment that makes 24-hour operations viable. Ghana needs less talk about transformation and more action on the basics that make it possible.