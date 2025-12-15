Absa Bank Ghana Partners with Visa to Launch Absa Pay, a First-of-its-Kind Tap-to-Pay Wallet

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with Visa, has launched Absa Pay, a first-of-its-kind issuer wallet designed to provide fast, secure and convenient contactless payments for customers across Ghana.

The launch reinforces the shared commitment of Absa Bank and Visa to advancing digital transformation, supporting financial inclusion, and delivering seamless everyday payment experiences for consumers and businesses.

Absa Pay is fully integrated into the Absa Mobile Banking App and allows customers to simply tap their mobile phones at any NFC-enabled terminal to make payments, eliminating the need for cash or physical cards. With Ghana’s growing youth population and strong appetite for digital services, Absa Pay provides a modern, intuitive solution that fits into the daily lives of urban, tech-savvy consumers.

Highlighting the significance of the product, Kobla Nyaletey, Executive Director for Retail and Business Banking, Absa Bank Ghana added: “Today marks a major milestone in our digital payment journey. Absa Pay is designed to make everyday payments simpler, safer and more convenient. With a young, digitally engaged population, Ghana is ready for a solution that brings the ease of tap-to-pay directly to mobile devices. We are excited to work with Visa to introduce an innovation that empowers customers with greater freedom and flexibility in how they pay.”

Speaking on the launch, Fabrice Konan, Country Manager, Visa Ghana, said: “Behind every transaction is a real person, and our goal at Visa is to make every payment effortless. Our collaboration with Absa Bank reflects our shared focus on building secure, inclusive and innovative solutions that support the everyday needs of Ghanaians. Absa Pay is a meaningful step forward in advancing digital adoption and ensuring more consumers can benefit from fast, safe and reliable ways to pay.”

The launch of Absa Pay is expected to accelerate the adoption of contactless payments in Ghana, particularly for everyday spend categories such as groceries, fuel, dining and retail purchases. The solution also supports merchants by enabling faster checkout times, enhancing customer experience, and promoting digital acceptance across various sectors.

The unveiling event, held in Accra, brought together financial service providers, fintech innovators, merchants, and key stakeholders from Ghana’s digital ecosystem. Guests experienced live demonstrations of Absa Pay, interactive product displays and hands-on sessions showcasing the ease and security of tap-to-pay transactions.

The introduction of Absa Pay underscores Absa Bank Ghana and Visa’s continued commitment to driving financial inclusion, reducing cash dependency, and expanding secure digital payment options across the country.

For more information on Absa and Visa’s digital payment solutions, visit www.absa.com.gh and www.visa.com

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access a foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

About Absa Bank Ghana

Absa Bank Ghana LTD is a leading financial services provider with deep local roots and a pan-African outlook. We deliver integrated solutions across Corporate and Investment Banking, Business Banking with a strong focus on SMEs, and Retail Banking.

Widely recognised as a systemically important player in Ghana’s financial sector, Absa Bank Ghana LTD supports the creation of sustainable wealth for current and future generations.

We are part of Absa Group Limited, one of Africa’s largest diversified financial services groups, employing approximately 40,000 professionals across South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique, Seychelles, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Ghana. The Group also has representative offices in Nigeria, Namibia, London, New York, and China, with securities entities in the United Kingdom and United States, and insurance operations in Botswana, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Absa is a truly African brand, deeply rooted on the continent, inspired by the people it serves, and determined to become the first-choice financial services provider across Africa.

To learn more about Absa Bank Ghana LTD and our offerings, visit www.absa.com.gh.