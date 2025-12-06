Absa Bank Ghana hosts event marking 16 Days of Activism campaign

Absa Bank Ghana, in partnership with UN Women Ghana and the African Women Leaders Network, held an event under the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign. The ceremony reinforced the urgent need to protect and empower women and girls across workplaces, homes and communities.

The event took place at Absa Bank’s Head Office on Accra High Street and signified the bank’s commitment to reject silence, speak up and treat abuse as a serious crime. Representatives from the United Nations, UN Women Ghana, the African Women Leaders Network and Absa colleagues attended.

Annie Aborah, Credit Director at Absa Bank Ghana, stressed that action must be sustained beyond awareness. She emphasized that gender-based violence remains a public crisis that undermines dignity and threatens progress, calling for practical measures and continued advocacy.

Dr. Afua Ansre, United Nations Representative, highlighted the global theme for this year’s campaign, which focuses on uniting to end digital violence against all women and girls. She noted that violence is not inevitable and called for collective responsibility, stating each person has a role in creating safer environments both offline and online.

Absa’s Isaac Sampah delivered a presentation on violence against women in the corporate environment, outlining the bank’s internal systems designed to build a safe and inclusive workplace. He highlighted Absa’s clear standards of behaviour, reporting channels, investigation processes and sanctions for violations, emphasizing the importance of a culture where every employee feels protected and respected.

Dr. Charity Binka, President of the African Women Leaders Network, called for action beyond the annual campaign period, reminding participants the issue affects every part of society. She stated that gender-based violence can affect anyone anywhere, and as a country, Ghana must rise up, speak out and use voices and connections to protect those at risk.

Adolf Kpegah, Chief Strategy and Operations Officer, spoke briefly on behalf of MenZone, Absa’s internal community for male colleagues who were present to support the cause. He underlined the role of men in challenging harmful norms and supporting women’s safety, encouraging men to take an active stand.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign running from November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, to December 10, Human Rights Day. The campaign mobilizes individuals and organizations worldwide to call for prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.

Gender-based violence remains a significant challenge in Ghana, affecting women and girls across all socioeconomic backgrounds. Advocacy groups and organizations continue working to raise awareness, strengthen legal protections and provide support services for survivors.

The corporate sector has increasingly recognized its role in addressing gender-based violence, both within workplace environments and through broader community engagement. Companies are implementing policies, training programmes and reporting mechanisms to create safer work environments and support affected employees.

Digital violence against women and girls has emerged as a growing concern, encompassing online harassment, cyberbullying, non-consensual sharing of intimate images and other forms of technology-facilitated abuse. The global theme reflects increasing recognition that violence extends into digital spaces and requires specific responses.

The event concluded with the hoisting of the Orange Flag, the global symbol of a united stand against gender-based violence. The orange colour represents a brighter future free from violence. Absa Bank Ghana remains committed to advancing initiatives that raise awareness, strengthen workplace and community protections and empower women and girls.

Participants emphasized that ending gender-based violence requires sustained effort beyond campaign periods. Organizations, individuals and communities must maintain focus on prevention, support for survivors and accountability for perpetrators throughout the year.