Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Dismiss Afenyo Markins’ Claim of Disappointment in President Mahama

The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association has rejected claims made in Parliament alleging that its members are disappointed in President John Dramani Mahama for not abolishing import duties on spare parts in the 2026 Budget.

The remarks were made by the Minority Leader, Hon. Afenyo Markins, during parliamentary deliberations on November 25, 2025, where he suggested that the spare parts community felt let down by the government.

However, in a press release signed by Mr. Henry Okyere, Chairman of the Association, the group dismissed the comments as “inaccurate, misleading, and not representative of the Association’s views.” The leadership emphasized that at no point has the Association expressed disappointment in the President.

According to the Association, while the long-standing call for the abolition of import duties remains an important advocacy issue, the sector has acknowledged and appreciated several significant policy measures implemented by the government in recent months. These, it noted, have already started easing operational challenges faced by traders.

Key among these measures are the appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi, the removal of COVID-19-related taxes, the abolishment of the decoupling of the NHIL and GETFund levies, and the upward adjustment of the VAT threshold to GH¢750,000.

The Association explained that these interventions enhance price stability, reduce tax pressure on small and medium enterprises, and promote a more predictable trading environment.

“These are positive steps that directly benefit our members and show that the government is listening,” the statement read. “The reforms support a uniform VAT structure and will help curb distortions within the spare parts market.”

The Association further underscored that it remains committed to continuous dialogue with government to address broader industry concerns, including reducing the cost of spare parts, improving supply chain efficiency, and ensuring affordability for transport operators and vehicle users nationwide.

It also cautioned political actors, commentators, and sections of the public against misrepresenting its position or attempting to use the Association’s name to drive partisan narratives.

“The Abossey Okai Spare Parts Dealers Association is non-partisan,” the statement stressed. “Our focus is on policies that support business growth and national development, not political point-scoring.”

The Association concluded by reaffirming its cooperation with government agencies and stakeholders as part of broader efforts to stabilize the spare parts market and contribute to economic recovery.