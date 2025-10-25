Abola Piam Tunma Family Warns Land Developers Not To Purchase Lands From Solomon Bittor Atipoe And Cohorts At Omanjor

Accredited elders of Abola Piam Tunma (We) have issued a strong warning to residents and potential land developers to mindful Solomon Bittor Atipoe Atipoe who falsely claims to be a caretaker of Omanjor.

According to the elders,the only legitimately installed chief of Omanjor is Nii Ayittey Tackie I, and that Solomon Atipoe is neither a royal nor of Ga descent; he was merely born in the community and does not belong to the Abola Piam Tunma Family, the allodial owners of the Omanjor lands.

The elders of the family warned that anyone dealing in land transaction business at Omanjor with unaccredited Solomon Atipoe risks of losing their lands and such person should have he or her self to be blamed.

They pointed out that the self-styled caretaker of Omanjor, Mr Solomon Atipoe leveraging support from unidentified family members to create confusion among the residents.

The elders of Abola cristisms of Solomon Atipoe was in a quick response to the recent description of him as a caretaker chief of Omanjor at a public meeting held at basic school park on Sunday October 2,2025.

According to the elders. it has come to the notice of them that at a meeting convened by Landlords and Residents Association of Omanjor in which Solomon Bittor Atipoe was wrongly announced and described as a care-taker of Omanjor.

This strong worded statement was contained in a letter written by the principal elder of Abola Piam Tunma We, Mr Isaac Nii Otoo.

The letter which is in possession of this news outlet read in part; “Your father, the late Atipoe Bittor in his life, approached the elders of Abola Piam Tunma family and requested for farm land at Omanjor and he was granted.

Subsequently, in 1993, he entered into the caretakership contract with the elders of the family.

After the demise of the late Atipoe Bittor, his roles as a caretaker of Omanjor was not transferable, and therefore, the said caretakership contract immediately ceased and became void.

You are very much aware that the elders of Abola Piam Tunma have not appointed you, Solomon Bittor as a caretaker. Rather, the elders of the family had properly and legitimately enstooled a family member with the stool name, Nii Ayitey Tackie I as a substantive chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho.

Beside, during the life of your father,he was adequately compensated by Abola Piam Tunma Family for his stewardship as a caretaker of Omanjor.

So, even if the caretaker was a dynasty,you do not qualify as a family member of Abola Piam Tunma We and therefore, you cannot arrogate to yourself the caretaker role only because your late father, Bittor Atipoe was appointed as a caretaker of Omanjor.

Again, the family has been reliably informed that you are personally going round misinforming residents of Omanjor to approach you for land acquisition processing and documentations.

“If the said allegation is anything to go by, you are by this letter hereby warned to stop such nefarious scheme,” the letter warned.

The elders emphasized that Omanjor lands are family lands, and only the family head has the authority to sell or lease them in agreement with the family, urging him to cease his actions.

Residents and Ghanaians are advised to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any land transactions within Omanjor to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.