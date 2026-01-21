Abola Piam Tunma Family Petitions Police Over Conduct Of Self-styled Caretaker Of Omanjor Solomon Bittor

Accredited elders of Abola Piam Tunma (We) have issued a strong warning to residents and potential land developers to mindful of Solomon Bittor who falsely claims to be a caretaker of Omanjor.

According to the elders,the only legitimately installed chief of Omanjor is Nii Ayittey Tackie I, and that Solomon Bittor is neither a royal nor of Ga descent; he was merely born in the community and does not belong to the Abola Piam Tunma Family, the allodial owners of the Omanjor lands.

The elders of the family warned that anyone dealing in land transaction business at Omanjor with unaccredited Solomon Bittor risks of losing their lands and such person should have he or her self to be blamed.

They pointed out that the self-styled caretaker of Omanjor, Mr Solomon Bittor leveraging support from unidentified family members to create confusion among the residents.

The elders of Abola cristisms of Solomon Bittor was in a quick response to the recent description of him as a caretaker chief of Omanjor at a public meeting held at basic school park on Sunday October 12,2025.

They pointed that on Sunday October 12,2025, a meeting was held by the Landlords anx Residents Association of Omanjor when Solomon Bittor who is a resident of Omanjor was falsely announced and described as the caretaker of Omanjor.

This warning was contained in a petition written by the principal elder of Abola Piam Tunma We, Mr Isaac Nii Otoo to the Odorkor Divisional Police Commander.

The petition dated January 10, 2026 which is in possession of this news outlet read in part “Solomon Bittor is very much aware that the elders of Abola Piam (Tunma We) family hasn’t appointed him Solomon Bittor as the caretaker of Omanjor.

Rather the petition noted that the family has properly and legitimately enstooled a family member with the stool name Nii Ayitey Tackie I as a substantive chief of Omanjor.

According to the petitioners, Solomon Bittor is not and can’t be a member of Abola Piam (Tunma We) family,stressing that the Omanjor lands belongs to Apola Piam Tunma We) Family, warning that Solomon Bittor cannot arrogate to himself any authority over the Omanjor.

The petition recalled that on August 30,2025, during the Ga Homowo festival, some shooting incident went on at Omanjor that resulted in the death of some people and injuring others.

The petition pointed out that it took the intervention of the Ghana Police Service to restore peace in Omanjor.

The petition stated that the family has been reliably informed that Solomon Bittor is personally going round misinforming residents of Omanjor to approach you for land acquisition processing and documentations.

The petition noted that Solomon Bittor is by this criminal conduct needlessly meddling in the affairs of Abola Piam (Tunma We) family.

According to the petition, Solomon Bittor’s conduct is a deliberate attempt to take advantage of temporary restraint imposed on the chief and that this conduct has the livelihood of disturbing the people at Omanjor.

The petitioners reaffirmed that Solomon Bittor by a letter dated October 19, 2025, vehemently warned by the elders of Abola Piam Tunma Family to stop parading himself as a caretaker of Omanjor and also stop his continous habit of meddling himself in the chieftaincy and land matters at Omanjor.

But Solomon Bittor appeared to be emboldened by the free movement of the perpetrators of the deadly shootings incident at Omanjor.

The petition stressed that the continous conduct of Solomon Bittor must be checked by the state security agencies and the necessary steps quickly taken to him to order for the peace to prevail in Omanjor.

The petition warned Solomon Bittor to stop such nefarious scheme.

The petitioners emphasized that Omanjor lands are family lands, and only the family head has the authority to sell or lease them in agreement with the family, urging him to cease his actions.

Residents and Ghanaians are advised to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of any land transactions within Omanjor to avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes.