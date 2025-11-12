Aboagye Family Takes Widow to Court Over DNA Test Refusal

The family of the late Samuel Aboagye, a former Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), who died in the August 6 2025 Ghana Armed Forces helicopter crash, has taken his widow, Mrs Abigail Aboagye, to the Obuasi District Court. The case centers on the widow’s alleged refusal to make their three year old child available for a DNA test.

Angel FM Kumasi reporter Chuku Joseph, who was in court on November 11, 2025, was invited by Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II, the Chief of Adansi Kwapia and elder brother of the late Samuel Aboagye, to witness the proceedings and brief the media on the family’s concerns. The family accuses Mrs Aboagye of being unfair to them following her husband’s death.

According to court testimony, after Samuel’s death, his wife Abigail was contacted for a DNA test requested by the government to confirm the identities of the crash victims. Nana Oyiakwan said he called his brother’s wife, who was in America, to bring the child for the DNA and she agreed but she never did. When the family visited her residence, they discovered she had left with the child.

The family later conducted the DNA test using another child Samuel had fathered elsewhere. Family representatives claim this workaround was both painful and unnecessary, and that the delay has hindered victim identification and stalled estate proceedings tied to Aboagye’s death benefits.

Nana Kwabena Gyamera Oyiakwan II alleged that Samuel had always doubted the paternity of his three year old child, and that the mother of the late Samuel Aboagye is aware that her son had expressed doubts about the paternity of the child. The family claims the child resembles a certain politician and wants a DNA test conducted by MediLab in Kumasi.

Mrs Aboagye has filed a defense, urging the court to dismiss the family’s application. During the court session, Mrs Aboagye’s legal representatives reportedly filed a motion asking the court to dismiss the family’s request. Her legal team argues the request is invasive and potentially motivated by ulterior motives beyond mere identification.

Aboagye, 44, was among eight high profile victims aboard the Ghana Air Force Harbin Z-9 helicopter when it plummeted into the Sikaman Forest near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region. The aircraft carried Defence Minister Edward Omane Boamah, Environment Minister Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, and other dignitaries en route to an event on combating illegal mining.

A former NDC parliamentary candidate for Obuasi East in the 2024 elections, where he narrowly lost by just 19 votes to NPP’s Patrick Boakye-Yiadom, Aboagye rose to become Deputy Director-General of NADMO in February 2025. Former Member of Parliament for the Odododiodoo constituency, Nii Lante Vanderpuye, shared that the deceased had been preparing to travel to the United States of America to reunite with his wife and their child before his untimely death in the crash.

The Obuasi District Court has adjourned the case to December 23, 2025, for further hearing. The family seeks a court order compelling Mrs Aboagye to submit the child for DNA testing to establish paternity and determine rightful beneficiaries of the estate.