Aboagye Defends Akufo-Addo’s Galamsey Legacy Amid Emergency Calls

Director of Communications for the Bawumia Campaign Team Dennis Miracles Aboagye has defended former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s galamsey record, arguing that his administration proved illegal mining could be defeated just as coalitions demand emergency measures to tackle the worsening crisis.

Speaking on JoyNews’s Newsfile programme, Aboagye maintained that Akufo-Addo deserves credit for demonstrating that the fight against illegal mining could be won, with his efforts remaining unmatched by any predecessor.

The defense comes amid intensifying pressure on President John Dramani Mahama’s government to declare a state of emergency in galamsey-affected areas. The Coalition Against Galamsey Ghana, led by Dr Kenneth Ashigbey, has repeatedly called for urgent action, arguing the situation has gone beyond control and requires exceptional measures to save lives and protect the environment.

Aboagye argued that political opposition undermined Akufo-Addo’s galamsey efforts, claiming the National Democratic Congress (NDC) “managed to turn the entire country against” the former president by politicizing illegal mining issues.

The campaign spokesperson insisted no previous president, including Professor John Evans Atta Mills or Mahama during his first term, achieved comparable progress in cleaning polluted water bodies. He positioned Akufo-Addo as providing a “proof of concept” that effective interventions could restore degraded water systems when illegal mining is properly curtailed.

Aboagye also referenced the former Environment Minister Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s report on illegal mining, arguing it implicates the NDC more than the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Current galamsey developments have created urgent pressure for decisive action. Presidential Spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu recently indicated that President Mahama has not ruled out declaring a state of emergency but believes such measures must be taken at the right time.

The National Christian Leaders Conference (NCLC), alongside the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC), has joined calls for emergency declarations in the most affected mining zones, demanding prosecution of offenders “without fear or favour, including those in high office”.

Recent analysis indicates galamsey has led to increased social instability, with clashes involving armed illegal miners resulting in deaths of security personnel and civilians. Dr Ashigbey has warned about armed gangs and foreign mercenaries protecting illegal miners in affected areas.

A state of emergency would potentially enable deployment of soldiers and police to flush out illegal miners, destruction of excavators, and securing of polluted water bodies, representing drastic measures that Akufo-Addo’s administration avoided during his tenure.

The political dimensions of galamsey continue influencing current debates, with opposition figures like Aboagye arguing that partisan politics undermined previous efforts while current government officials face pressure to exceed past administrations’ achievements.

Aboagye’s television appearance represents broader NPP messaging defending the former president’s legacy across multiple issues. In May 2025, he argued that Akufo-Addo “enforced integrity without cameras” and that the public was being misled about Mahama’s accountability initiatives.

The galamsey debate reflects deeper challenges about continuity in environmental policy across different administrations. While Aboagye credits Akufo-Addo with demonstrating feasibility of water body restoration, current conditions have prompted calls for emergency measures exceeding previous approaches.

Environmental groups and civil society organizations continue pressuring the Mahama administration for immediate action, with some arguing that conventional enforcement mechanisms have proven inadequate against organized illegal mining operations.

The timing of Aboagye’s defense coincides with growing public anxiety about galamsey’s environmental and health impacts, particularly regarding water contamination affecting millions of Ghanaians dependent on affected river systems.

Political observers note that galamsey discussions increasingly center on which administration bears greater responsibility for current conditions, with both major parties claiming superior commitment to environmental protection while critics argue partisan politics undermines effective solutions.

The state of emergency debate represents a critical test for the Mahama administration’s environmental policy, with decisions potentially influencing public perception about government seriousness in addressing illegal mining challenges that have persisted across multiple political transitions.

Professional mining associations and environmental advocates continue pushing for comprehensive approaches combining enforcement, alternative livelihoods, and regulatory reforms rather than relying solely on emergency powers that may provide temporary solutions.