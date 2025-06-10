ABNA Regional Office for West Africa Inaugurated in Accra, Ghana

In a ceremony attended by cultural, religious, and media figures, the regional office of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency – ABNA – for West Africa was inaugurated in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

ABNA International News Agency primarily focuses on disseminating cultural news, and currently operates in 27 languages, including English, French, Hausa, Swahili, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese.

During the opening ceremony of the ABNA office in Accra, the capital of Ghana, Ayatollah Ramazani, Secretary-General of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) World Assembly stated, “A rational, spiritual, dignity-based, and justice-centered perspective must govern ABNA’s news coverage. Therefore, news production by this agency in Ghana will be beneficial to the country.”

Following this, Dr. Amir Heshmati, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Accra, also addressed the event. “Media activities are essential for presenting authentic and accurate narratives of events,” he remarked, “and such efforts can help strengthen unity and awareness among Muslims worldwide.”

Dr. Kamal Ezzat, President of the Islamic University of Ghana, regarded the inauguration of the ABNA office as an important step toward promoting faith and spirituality.

Hassan Sadraei Aref, ABNA’s director-in-chief, also spoke at the event, saying, “This office can pave the way for introducing the ideas, activities, and capabilities of the youth, intellectuals, and cultural and social institutions in West Africa, and provide a platform for broadcasting positive, constructive, and hopeful news.”