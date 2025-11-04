Ablekuma North MP, NHIA Host Free Breast and Health Screening for Hundreds of Residents

By [Kingsley Asiedu]

Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North, Eurabena Aubynn, in collaboration with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), on Friday organized a free breast and general health screening exercise for residents of the constituency, alongside National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) renewals and new registrations.

The community outreach, held at the Kwashieman-Amanfrom Electoral Area, forms part of nationwide activities to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The event attracted hundreds of constituents who benefitted from screenings for breast cancer, hypertension, diabetes, hepatitis, and other conditions.

Ethel Akosen, the District Chief Nursing Officer (DCNO) for Ablekuma North, said the initiative aimed not only to detect health conditions early but also to educate residents on maintaining healthy lifestyles and accessing preventive care regularly.

“October has been set aside for breast cancer screening and awareness creation,” Akosen said. “Here in Ablekuma North, we’ve added general health screenings such as blood pressure checks and weight monitoring, since obesity is a risk factor for breast cancer. We’re also creating awareness about HPV and cervical cancer prevention following recent vaccinations for girls aged nine to fourteen.”

Akosen noted that over 200 people were expected to be screened during the exercise. She reported that while most participants showed normal results, a number were found with high blood pressure and a few breast abnormalities, for which they were being counseled and referred for further medical evaluation.

She also urged the public to adopt consistent health-seeking habits beyond such outreach events.

“The country is recording a rise in non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes,” Akosen cautioned. “We want people to visit health facilities regularly for BP and sugar checks, not just wait for community screenings. Every public facility now has a wellness clinic where such services are available.”

MP Eurabena Aubynn emphasized that the screening was part of her commitment to ensuring the well-being of her constituents beyond the election period.

“Serving the people also means caring for them,” Aubynn said. “This month has been dedicated to health screening, and we’re checking blood pressure, sugar levels, and screening for breast cancer and hepatitis. We’re also providing medications and referrals where necessary through our partnership with the Ablekuma North Municipal Health Clinic.”

The lawmaker highlighted the inclusion of NHIS registration and renewal services as a way to remove financial barriers to healthcare access.

“We’ve partnered with the NHIA to renew existing cards and register those without coverage,” she explained. “It’s all for the benefit of the people — to ensure they know they have a leader who cares about their health and everyday life.”

Aubynn, who has lived in the constituency for over 40 years, said the exercise continues her long-standing engagement in community health initiatives. She also urged residents, including men, to participate in breast screenings, emphasizing that “early detection saves lives.”

“Our health and well-being must come first,” Aubynn added. “Even after today, I encourage everyone to walk into the Ablekuma North Municipal Health Clinic with their NHIS card at any time for a checkup. Early detection saves lives — whether it’s cancer, hypertension, or even malaria.”

The exercise concluded without any medical emergencies, with organizers expressing satisfaction at the community’s turnout and pledging to continue similar initiatives in other parts of the constituency.