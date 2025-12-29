Ablekuma-Joma Fish Market Thrives, Farmers Seek Support

The smell of smoked and fresh fish mingled with the salty morning air as traders shouted prices and customers bargained briskly at the Ablekuma-Joma fish market.

On a recent visit to the site, daily sales activities were in full swing, with women balancing pans of fish on their heads, trucks edging through narrow paths and buyers arriving from as far as Takoradi, Kumasi and Tema to stock up.

The market, tucked along the coast in western Accra, has become a vital hub for fish farming and trade, supporting livelihoods for farmers, traders and transporters. Yet behind the bustle, fish farmers say persistent challenges — from poor infrastructure to limited government support — threaten growth in a sector they believe can significantly boost Ghana’s food security.

Amebor Wisdom, a fish farmer at Ablekuma-Joma, granted an exclusive interview during the selling day, pausing between transactions to reflect on the season and the future of fish farming. With Christmas approaching, Wisdom expressed gratitude to customers who sustain the business year-round.

“I want to use this opportunity to say Merry Christmas to our lovely customers,” he said. “May the good Lord help us with strength and grant us success to see the coming new year.”

Wisdom said demand for fish remains strong, especially during the festive season, but production constraints limit how much farmers can supply. He pointed to what he described as an imbalance in national agricultural priorities.

“We realize the government is focusing much on the crops side, whereas fish farming is also in Ghana,” Wisdom said.

“We need more fish, so we would like the government to support us with the equipment and materials we need in our production so that we can boost production and give more fish to Ghana.”

According to Wisdom, improved access to nets, cages, feed and modern storage facilities could help farmers increase output and reduce post-harvest losses. He said such investments would not only benefit producers but also help stabilize prices for consumers.

Beyond production, Wisdom highlighted the role fish farming could play in addressing youth unemployment. He urged authorities to consider targeted support for young people interested in entering the sector.

“It is not the wish of any young person to be at home,” he said. “They all want to find something doing, but the question is government support — at least with startup capital and then giving them subsidies in the field of production so they can also establish themselves.”

As buyers clustered around his stall, Wisdom thanked customers for their loyalty. “Today happens to be our selling day,” he said. “We are selling here at Ablekuma-Joma, and I want to thank everyone and wish you all the best, especially our cherished customers.”

Another fish farmer, Prosper Oklu, echoed calls for support but focused heavily on infrastructure challenges. Standing near the ponds where fish are reared, Oklu pointed to the main road leading to the site, which he described as badly deteriorated and difficult to navigate.

“The bad nature of the road is a big problem,” Oklu said. “Customers complain bitterly about it.”

He noted that most buyers are women who travel long distances to purchase fish in bulk. The poor road conditions, he said, increase transport costs, delay deliveries and discourage potential customers.

Despite the challenges, Oklu said farmers at Ablekuma-Joma have ambitious plans. They intend to construct a larger, modern market to expand fish trading while creating jobs for young people in the community and surrounding areas.

“We want to build a big market so we can grow the business and create employment opportunities for the teaming youth within Ablekuma-Joma and its environs,” he said.

Oklu added that fish farming already provides temporary work for students during school vacations. “When students come on vacation, they often come to work part time and earn some money to help their parents pay school bills when school reopens,” he said.

However, he warned of emerging environmental threats. In recent times, he said, farmers have observed strange growth of weeds in the ponds where fish are reared. According to Oklu, the weeds find their way into cages, posing a serious threat to the fish by restricting movement and affecting water quality.

“These weeds forcefully enter the cages,” he said. “They are dangerous to the fishes.”

Both farmers appealed to the government to intervene, calling for improved roads, technical assistance and environmental management support. As the market buzzed with activity and sales continued into the afternoon, their message was clear: with the right backing, Ablekuma-Joma’s fish farmers believe they can feed more Ghanaians, create jobs and strengthen the local economy.

By Kingsley Asiedu