Ablakwa Warns Foreigners Face Tough Passport Controls

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has declared that foreigners attempting to illegally acquire Ghanaian passports will face strict enforcement under national law, backed by upgraded security systems designed to detect and prevent fraudulent applications.

Speaking at the December 31, 2025 launch of the Passport Application Centre in Damongo, Ablakwa emphasized that technological investments have strengthened verification processes. The new facility completes the government’s commitment to establish passport offices in all 16 regional capitals, a milestone achieved during his first year in office.

Ablakwa addressed public concerns about border security and document fraud. He assured Ghanaians that enhanced protocols now make it extremely difficult for non-citizens to obtain passports through illicit channels, citing improved systems that rapidly identify and detain individuals attempting fraudulent applications.

The minister highlighted special safeguards at border areas, particularly targeting Damongo and surrounding regions where infiltrators might attempt to exploit new services. These measures include comprehensive verification requirements that all applicants must satisfy before processing begins.

When Ablakwa assumed office in February 2025, only nine regions had operational passport centers. His ministry opened facilities in Bolgatanga, Dambai, Techiman, Damongo, Goaso, Nalerigu and Sefwi Wiawso throughout the year, expanding access to services that previously required costly travel to Accra.

The Damongo center represents part of broader passport reforms Ablakwa has championed, including 24-hour operations, reduced processing times and courier delivery services. The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council allocated two acres of land for developing a permanent passport office to support long-term infrastructure needs.

Savannah Regional Minister Salisu Bi-Awuribe praised the facility for cutting travel expenses and time burdens on residents seeking passport services. At the commissioning ceremony, seven applicants received their passports directly from the minister and his team, demonstrating immediate service availability.

Ablakwa also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting Ghanaians living abroad from assault and mistreatment. The Foreign Affairs Ministry continues developing policies to safeguard citizens overseas while strengthening domestic security measures against document fraud.

The passport expansion initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s decentralization agenda, which aims to bring essential government services closer to citizens across all regions. The project marks a significant achievement in public service accessibility during the first year of the current administration.