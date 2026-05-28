Ablakwa Confirms More South Africa Evacuation Flights Next Week

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that additional evacuation flights will bring more Ghanaians home from South Africa next week, a day after the first batch of 300 returnees landed at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport following a government-organised repatriation exercise.

The 300 Ghanaians arrived on Wednesday, May 27 aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight, marking the start of a broader evacuation programme mounted in response to renewed xenophobic violence and anti-immigrant hostility targeting foreign nationals in parts of South Africa. Ablakwa and the Chief of Staff led the official reception at the airport to welcome the returnees.

Posting on X shortly after the arrival, Ablakwa invoked Ghana’s founding father, writing that “Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah must be proud of us,” before confirming that more evacuation flights were planned for the coming week.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) was present at the airport and distributed relief packages to the returnees, covering both food and non-food items to meet their immediate needs. The government has signalled that this initial support is only the first phase of a broader response. A comprehensive reintegration programme is being finalised and is expected to include financial assistance, business startup registration support and a range of resettlement interventions designed to help evacuees rebuild their livelihoods.

The operation was coordinated through Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Pretoria in close collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government had originally announced the start of evacuation for Thursday, May 21, but a far higher volume of registrations than anticipated forced a delay while officials reviewed logistical arrangements covering flight coordination, travel documentation and accommodation planning. Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Benjamin Quarshie, had previously confirmed that 826 Ghanaians registered for the exercise, a figure that far exceeded initial estimates.

Ghanaians who returned on the first flight described living in fear in the communities they left, with many saying circumstances gave them little choice but to come home. More than 16,000 Ghanaians are estimated to live in South Africa, the overwhelming majority legally.

South Africa has experienced recurring cycles of xenophobic violence since 2008, with foreign nationals from across Africa frequently targeted during periods of economic frustration. The current wave, driven in part by a movement calling on all foreign nationals to leave South Africa by the end of June, drew the summoning of South Africa’s Acting High Commissioner by Ghana’s Foreign Ministry in April.