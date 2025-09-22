Ablakwa Commends Diaspora Welcome for Mahama in New York

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has praised Ghanaians in New York for their enthusiastic reception of President John Dramani Mahama and his delegation, who are attending the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

President Mahama and First Lady Lordina Mahama were received by a throng of Ghanaians residing in the United States as they arrived for the high-level diplomatic gathering running from September 22 to 30, 2025.

Ablakwa, who was appointed Foreign Affairs Minister in 2025 under President Mahama’s administration, celebrated the diaspora community’s cultural expression in a social media post following the welcoming event.

The Minister emphasized the enduring nature of Ghanaian identity abroad, stating that cultural values remain intact regardless of distance or time spent overseas. He connected the warm reception to broader themes of cultural preservation and national pride.

President Mahama is leading Ghana’s delegation to participate in the high-level week from September 22 to 30, 2025, in New York, with the President scheduled to address the General Assembly on Thursday, September 25.

The delegation includes Foreign Minister Ablakwa, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, and Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre Simon Madjie.

Ablakwa used the occasion to connect the New York reception with Ghana’s national holiday, invoking Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s philosophy of the “African Personality” on Founder’s Day, observed September 21. The Minister suggested that Nkrumah’s vision of African cultural pride continues through diaspora communities.

President Mahama’s dual role as a national leader and an African Union champion places him in a unique position to advocate for both Ghana’s interests and the broader African agenda during bilateral meetings scheduled before his Thursday address.

The Foreign Minister, who represents North Tongu Constituency and has served as Member of Parliament since 2013, has consistently championed Pan-African ideals throughout his political career. His emphasis on cultural continuity reflects broader themes in Ghana’s diplomatic approach.

During his stay, President Mahama’s engagements will focus on global peace and security, advancement of the Sustainable Development Goals, climate action and regional economic integration, priorities reflecting Ghana’s commitment to multilateralism.

The enthusiastic diaspora welcome demonstrates the strong connections between Ghana and its overseas communities, particularly in the United States where significant Ghanaian populations have established themselves while maintaining cultural ties.

Founder’s Day, which honors Ghana’s first president who led the nation to independence in 1957, emphasizes Nkrumah’s vision of Pan-African unity and self-determination. The “African Personality” concept promoted pride in African identity and cultural values.

Ablakwa’s commentary connects contemporary diplomatic engagement with historical foundations, suggesting that cultural preservation and national pride remain central to Ghana’s international relations strategy.

The Minister’s appreciation for diaspora support reflects broader recognition of overseas Ghanaian communities’ roles in maintaining cultural connections and supporting national development initiatives.

President Mahama and his delegation are expected to return to Ghana on September 30, 2025, concluding what represents significant diplomatic engagement on global platforms.

The warm New York reception illustrates how Ghanaian communities abroad continue serving as cultural ambassadors, maintaining traditions while engaging with international environments and supporting national leadership during important diplomatic missions.

The intersection of cultural celebration and diplomatic engagement during this UN visit demonstrates Ghana’s approach to international relations, which emphasizes both practical cooperation and cultural identity preservation.