Ablakwa Challenges Ghana to Confront Education System Failures

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has urged stakeholders to redirect national attention from superficial debates about hair length and religious enforcement toward addressing systemic failures producing graduates who lack ethical leadership and national consciousness. The North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP) delivered these remarks at Presbyterian Boys Secondary School (PRESEC) Legon’s 87th Speech and Prize Giving Day on Saturday.

Ablakwa argued that public conversations are dominated by discussions on short hair and strict religious doctrines, while the core failures of the education system remain largely unaddressed. He questioned why Ghana’s schools continue producing individuals who engage in corruption, environmental destruction, and unethical governance despite years of formal education.

The minister challenged the audience to examine why the educational system generates graduates who create phantom workers to defraud the state when genuine job seekers struggle to find employment. He expressed concern about alumni who participate in activities that pollute water bodies and damage the environment through illegal mining operations.

Ablakwa went further to critique what he described as ludocratic leadership among some graduates who prioritize personal gain over national development and future generations. He referenced recent controversies surrounding Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) and ongoing debates about student hairstyles as examples of misplaced priorities.

He told the audience that schools must groom citizens with integrity, national consciousness, and ethical leadership. The minister emphasized that meaningful educational reform requires examining the values, curriculum, and institutional culture shaping Ghanaian graduates rather than focusing on external appearances.

Speaking on the theme of celebrating heritage and shaping future leaders through discipline and academic excellence, Ablakwa praised PRESEC’s historical commitment to producing principled individuals. He credited his own secondary education at the institution for preparing him for public service through its emphasis on discipline, academic rigor, and competitive spirit.

The event drew mixed reactions from attendees. While portions of the audience applauded his commentary, others criticized his choice of forum. Some guests felt the school’s prize giving ceremony was inappropriate for such pointed criticism of national education policy.

The minister also announced personal initiatives to support academic achievement. He distributed 47 laptops to every PRESEC student who scored eight As in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). He promised the top three performers in 2025 would receive international travel opportunities with him.

PRESEC’s 87th Speech and Prize Giving Day brought together government officials, alumni, parents, teachers, and students to celebrate academic excellence. The Ɔdadeɛ 2000 Year Group organized this year’s event and handed over a legacy project to the school. The gathering also featured remarks from church leaders on religious tolerance and interfaith relations.

Ablakwa quoted physicist Albert Einstein during his address, noting that genuine faith manifests through righteous living rather than enforcement of external rules. He maintained that moral conduct should take precedence over superficial measures of discipline.

The Foreign Affairs Minister shared his personal connection to PRESEC, revealing that his leadership journey began in House 5 at the school. He described the institution as a deliberate culture of excellence that continues to influence his work, including recent reforms at his ministry such as introducing chip-embedded passports.

Ghana’s education sector has faced sustained scrutiny regarding its ability to produce graduates with strong ethical foundations. The minister’s remarks add to ongoing national conversations about curriculum content, values education, and institutional accountability in shaping future leaders.

The ceremony recognized academic achievers and reflected on the school’s contribution to national development since its establishment. PRESEC Legon remains one of Ghana’s premier secondary institutions with a distinguished record in academics and producing national leaders across various fields.