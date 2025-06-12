Abirem MP Condemns NCA Radio Shutdowns as Politically Motivated

Charles Asuako Wiredu, Member of Parliament for Abirem, has sharply criticized the National Communications Authority’s closure of over 60 radio stations, calling the move “arbitrary” and suggesting political bias in its implementation.

The opposition lawmaker raised his concerns during Thursday’s parliamentary session following Communications Minister Sam George’s defense of the regulatory action.

“The initial decision to ban these stations was unnecessary,” Wiredu argued before Parliament. “The NCA could have engaged them directly, issued warnings, and provided reasonable time for compliance.” He questioned the timing and targets of the enforcement, noting that several affected stations have perceived ties to political opponents. The shutdowns followed a nationwide audit revealing violations including expired licenses and unpaid fees, with the NCA warning of permanent revocation for continued non-compliance.

Minister George maintained the actions were strictly regulatory, stating the government’s position against “lawlessness and asset misappropriation” rather than free speech. He announced a 30-day compliance window following presidential intervention, though skepticism persists about equitable enforcement. The inclusion of prominent stations like Wontumi Radio and Asaase Radio in the closures has intensified debate about media freedom in Ghana’s polarized political climate.

The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between broadcast regulation and perceptions of partisan interference, coming just eighteen months before Ghana’s next general elections. Similar license revocations in 2017 and 2019 also drew accusations of political targeting, suggesting a recurring pattern in Ghana’s media governance approach.