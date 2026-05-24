Abena Tay Foundation Launches Healing Circles to Support Girls’ Safety and Wellbeing

The Abena Tay Foundation and Jesus Girl Club have officially launched the “Her Pride First – Healing Circles for Girls” initiative at St. John’s Grammar Senior High School to provide safe, confidential, and emotional support systems for young girls facing social, emotional, and safety challenges in schools.

Faith-Based Mentorship Vision

Speaking at the launch, the founder of the Foundation, H.E. Amb. Rev. Dr. Abena Tay, CDSE, said the Jesus Girl Club is a faith-based mentorship and skills empowerment platform established in senior high schools and tertiary institutions to nurture disciplined, emotionally stable, and spiritually grounded young women.

She explained that the Jesus Girl Club was first introduced at St. John’s Grammar Senior High School in April 2025 as a structured response to the holistic development needs of students, particularly girls, during a critical stage of identity formation and personal growth.

“Building on this foundation, we are here today to formally acknowledge that the Jesus Girl Club has birthed a new and intentional initiative known as the ‘Healing Circles’ under the Jesus Girl structure,” she said.

Addressing Girls’ School Challenges

According to her, the Healing Circles Initiative was introduced to respond directly to real emotional, social, and safety challenges in schools, including insecurity, abuse, and teenage pregnancy.

“These include significant safety concerns, with about 53 percent of girls in senior high schools reporting feelings of insecurity due to physical, verbal, or sexual abuse, as well as high teenage pregnancy rates,” she stated.

Safe Space for Emotional Support

She explained that the newly launched Healing Circles Initiative is designed as a structured, safe, and confidential support system where girls can freely share their experiences without fear of judgment, shame, or rejection.

The programme brings together mentors, teachers, medical professionals, guidance counsellors, pastors, old students, family members, and friends to provide emotional, spiritual, and welfare support for students.

Mentorship and Holistic Development

She noted that the club focuses on leadership development, mentorship, personal growth, and character building while helping girls discover their identity, confidence, and purpose.

Dr. Abena Tay also acknowledged the support of both current and former headmasters of the school for their contributions toward the realization of the vision.

“The club is built on the belief that every girl carries value, potential, and purpose, and must be equipped to live with integrity, confidence, and direction,” she stated.

Monthly Campus Sessions Planned

Dr. Abena Tay added that the initiative seeks not only to respond to challenges faced by girls but also to help them discover purpose, hope, confidence, and leadership potential.

As part of its implementation, Healing Circle sessions will be held monthly on campus with trained mentors and facilitators to provide counselling, encouragement, mentorship, and emotional support.

She further disclosed that the initiative will extend beyond campus activities through follow-up engagements and welfare support to ensure continuous care and guidance for participating girls.

“The Healing Circle Initiative is committed to providing a safe and confidential environment where girls can find hope, healing, and support,” she added.

Call for Mental Health Awareness

Dr. Josephine Stiles Darko, Treasurer of the Psychiatric Association of Ghana, urged young girls to prioritise their mental health and build emotional resilience to navigate the pressures of school and social life.

According to her, students at the senior high school level often face overwhelming expectations from parents, teachers, friends, and society, which can affect their emotional well-being.

Protecting Emotional Wellbeing

“There are many expectations placed on young people, and sometimes these pressures become overwhelming. It is important for students to understand their emotions and seek support when needed,” she stated.

Dr. Darko advised the girls not to make major life decisions based solely on peer influence or emotions, stressing that guidance from trusted adults, counsellors, mentors, and teachers remains important during adolescence.

She also cautioned students against negative social media influences, substance abuse, and unhealthy peer pressure.

“It is not everything that deserves your time, attention, or energy. Learn to protect your peace, focus on your goals, and surround yourself with people who support your values and aspirations,” she said.

Growth of Jesus Girl Club

The Senior Patron of the Jesus Girl Club at St. John’s Grammar School, Mrs. Dorinda Yomle Narteh Earl, highlighted the club’s efforts in nurturing young girls spiritually, emotionally, socially, and creatively since its establishment in April 2025.

According to her, the club holds meetings twice every month, focusing on spiritual growth, mentorship, discussions, and personal development activities inspired by biblical women such as Ruth, Hannah, Sarah, and Esther.

Skills and Leadership Training

She noted that members have also benefited from practical training in Resin Art and Macramé Art to help develop creative and entrepreneurial skills.

Mrs. Narteh Earl said the club has positively impacted students by promoting leadership, confidence, discipline, teamwork, creativity, and strong moral values despite challenges including limited resources and financial constraints.

She added that the newly launched Girlstrong Initiative seeks to empower girls aged between 10 and 19 with life skills, emotional resilience, mentorship, and the confidence to make informed decisions and pursue their goals.

Warnings on Peer Pressure

The Chief Executive Officer of Sedar Naturals, Lady Ernestina Somuah Boateng Cedar, advised young girls to make responsible life choices and avoid unhealthy relationships that could negatively affect their future.

She shared personal experiences and lessons from her past to encourage students to remain focused and protect their dignity.

According to her, wrong friendships and unhealthy relationships can lead young people into decisions that bring regret, emotional pain, and setbacks in life.

“I am not perfect, but I have learned from my past mistakes. Your decisions today can affect your future,” she stated.

Lady Ernestina disclosed that some choices she made in the past, including unhealthy relationships, caused emotional struggles and judgment from people around her.

She cautioned the girls against allowing temporary emotions and peer pressure to influence their decisions, especially in relationships.

“Protect your dignity and your future. Do not allow temporary emotions to destroy your destiny,” she advised.

She further encouraged the students to choose their friendships wisely, remain focused on their goals, and believe that mistakes should not define their future.

Lady Ernestina also urged the girls to trust in God, remain disciplined, and pursue lives that would make them proud in the future.

Personal Experiences Shared

A Charted Accountant , Rita Palinwinde Jacobs also cautioned young girls against negative peer pressure and unhealthy relationships, sharing how she resisted peer influence by staying grounded in Christian values.

She encouraged students to stay disciplined, protect their dignity, and remain focused on their goals despite social pressure and financial challenges.

She further shared how perseverance and faith helped her overcome hardship during her university days, urging the girls to remain focused and purpose-driven in their lives.

Focus on Discipline and Faith – Patron Advises Girls

Nana Amma Sakyebea Ansah, Facilitator and Patron at Sensel School (Jesus Girls), also urged young girls to remain disciplined, focused on their studies, and guided by faith to avoid long-term life regrets.

She warned against peer pressure and negative influences, noting that many poor decisions stem from the desire for immediate gratification.

“Girls must choose friends who inspire them and help them become better versions of themselves,” she said, stressing the need for academic focus and strong moral values.

She described the Jesus Girls initiative as a long-term empowerment programme aimed at expanding mentorship, spiritual growth, and personal development across schools.

Nana Sakyebea Ansah also appealed for corporate support to sustain and expand the initiative, particularly in areas such as menstrual hygiene education, mentorship, and outreach activities. “This work requires partnership and resources to ensure our girls have a better future,” she added.