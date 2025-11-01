Abban Vows to Keep Commonwealth Youth Title

Ghana’s Michael “Black Spider” Abban, the new Commonwealth Youth Super Flyweight Champion following a second-round stoppage victory over Nigeria’s Ogunyanju Sikiru at Akusa Park in Lome, Togo on Saturday, October 25, 2025, says he’ll keep the title because he’ll beat every challenger.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night on Omashi TV, the confident young boxer expressed that the Black Spider has arrived and no one can beat him because he’s ever prepared to fight anyone in Ghana and beyond. His emphatic declaration signals the kind of self belief that’s characterized Ghana’s most successful boxers throughout history.

“I love training, that is my weapon and I don’t shy away from hard work,” he stressed, attributing his success to dedication rather than shortcuts. It’s the kind of work ethic that separates champions from contenders in a sport where talent alone isn’t enough.

Abban thanked Coach Ebenezer Adjei of Black Panthers Boxing Club for discovering him and taking him out of fishing to become a boxing champion. The transformation from fisherman to fighter represents a classic Ghana boxing narrative, where talent scouts continue finding raw potential in coastal communities and molding it into championship material.

With an impressive record of 13 fights and just one defeat in Tanzania, which he doesn’t feel comfortable about because he believes he won that bout, Abban’s confidence seems justified by his performance. That disputed loss clearly still motivates him, the kind of perceived injustice that fuels fighters to prove doubters wrong.

The young champion draws inspiration from watching and using the styles of Gervonta Davis and Manny Pacquiao for power and speed. It’s an interesting combination, blending Davis’s explosive knockout ability with Pacquiao’s legendary hand speed and volume punching, suggesting Abban’s developing a hybrid approach that could trouble opponents who prepare for one style or the other.

Abban’s a staunch Christian and has advised boxers to refrain from juju and other rituals that wouldn’t help them. He urged them to train and pray for doors to be opened for opportunities, positioning himself as a role model who attributes success to hard work and faith rather than supernatural shortcuts.

The fighter thanked Papa, his able manager, and all who contributed or played a role in the Togo promotion. Cross-border boxing events like this one in Lome represent important opportunities for Ghanaian fighters to gain international experience and titles that boost their profiles beyond domestic competitions.

He congratulated fellow Ghanaian champion Faisal Abubakar, who also won his fight on the bill, demonstrating the camaraderie that often exists among fighters who understand the sacrifices required to succeed in boxing. He also commended club mate Mathias Ashitey, who’s been nominated for the 2025 SWAG Boxer of the Year Award, showing pride in his gym’s broader success.

The 50th SWAG Awards takes place on November 15 at the Accra International Conference Center, where Ghana’s sports community will celebrate the year’s outstanding performers across multiple disciplines.

Abban’s Commonwealth Youth title win adds to Ghana’s rich boxing tradition, a country that’s produced world champions and Olympic medalists despite limited resources compared to boxing powerhouses. The super flyweight division, covering fighters weighing up to 115 pounds, has historically been competitive in African boxing, making Abban’s regional title particularly meaningful.

His emergence from Black Panthers Boxing Club continues that gym’s reputation for developing quality fighters. The club’s appeared regularly in Ghana’s professional boxing leagues, with Abban himself previously competing in the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League where he recorded victories that built his undefeated domestic record before the Tanzania setback.

The second-round stoppage victory suggests Abban’s power matches his confidence. Ending fights early conserves energy and makes statements that resonate with promoters, fans, and potential opponents who must now prepare knowing they face a finisher rather than just a points boxer.

Commonwealth Youth championships serve as important stepping stones for young fighters aiming at senior Commonwealth titles and eventually world championship opportunities. At this level, Abban’s competing against the best young talent from boxing nations across the Commonwealth, making his victory significant beyond just adding a belt to his collection.

His emphasis on training over superstition reflects a generational shift in Ghanaian boxing. While older fighters often embraced traditional spiritual practices alongside physical preparation, younger boxers increasingly adopt more secular approaches focused purely on technical development, conditioning, and strategy.

The fishing-to-fighting narrative that Abban represents remains common in Ghana’s coastal boxing communities. Places like Bukom, Chorkor, and James Town have produced generations of champions who traded nets for gloves, finding in boxing an escape from poverty and a path to glory that fishing couldn’t provide.

Coach Ebenezer Adjei’s role in Abban’s transformation deserves recognition. Ghana’s boxing coaches often work with minimal resources, training fighters in makeshift gyms with worn equipment, yet somehow continue producing champions who compete successfully at international levels. Their dedication ensures Ghana’s boxing tradition survives despite infrastructure challenges.

Abban’s proclamation that he’ll beat every challenger carries the swagger boxing requires but also invites increased scrutiny. Opponents and their teams will study his Lome performance looking for weaknesses to exploit, understanding that confident champions sometimes overlook defensive fundamentals while focusing on offensive prowess.

The youth division title means Abban’s likely in his late teens or early twenties, suggesting years of competitive boxing ahead if he stays healthy and motivated. Managing expectations, avoiding bad matchups early, and developing his skills progressively will determine whether he fulfills his championship potential or becomes another talented fighter who peaked too soon.

His mention of Davis and Pacquiao as influences shows he’s studying contemporary and recent boxing greats rather than just relying on instinct. Fighters who actively learn from others’ techniques typically develop more complete games than those who depend solely on natural ability, suggesting Abban’s approaching his career thoughtfully.

The Togo venue for this Commonwealth title fight demonstrates how West African boxing events increasingly involve cross-border cooperation. Rather than fighters always traveling to London or other traditional Commonwealth boxing centers, regional hubs like Lome are hosting significant bouts, keeping more revenue and attention within Africa while providing home-region advantages for continental fighters.

Whether Abban successfully defends his Commonwealth Youth title repeatedly as promised remains to be seen. Boxing history’s littered with confident proclamations that reality later contradicted, but it’s also full of fighters who backed up their words with performances that validated their self-belief.

For now, Michael “Black Spider” Abban’s announced his arrival on the Commonwealth boxing stage with a statement victory and bold promises. Ghana’s boxing fans, always hungry for the next champion to follow in Azumah Nelson’s legendary footsteps, will watch closely to see if this young fisherman turned fighter can deliver on his championship vision.