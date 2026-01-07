Abandoned Subi–Asuom Road Sparks Outcry as MP Warns of Economic and Security Risks

Member of Parliament for the Kade Constituency, Hon. Alexander Agyare, has raised serious concerns over the continued abandonment of the Subi–Asuom road, warning that the deteriorating state of the road is crippling economic activity, threatening livelihoods, and exposing residents to rising insecurity.

Speaking in an interview, the MP explained that the road—stretching from Kwarbeng through Asuom to Subi—was awarded to a contractor during the previous New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration but stalled midway due to funding and implementation challenges.

According to him, a decision was later taken to resume the project, but the change of government following the 2024 elections stalled progress yet again.

“During the NPP regime, the road contract was awarded and work started, but it came to a standstill. There was a decision to resume the project, and unfortunately the NPP lost power. Since the NDC assumed office, we have not heard anything about this road,” Hon. Agyare said.

Call for Policy Continuity

The Kade MP stressed that national development should not be sacrificed on the altar of partisan politics, arguing that governments are elected to serve the people of Ghana, not political interests.

“For someone to become a president or a minister, they are voted to serve Ghana. So I don’t see why roads started by a previous government cannot be continued by a new one—especially when those projects are clearly beneficial to the people,” he noted.

Cocoa Communities Worst Hit

The Subi–Asuom road serves several cocoa-growing communities and farming enclaves, making it a strategic economic route. Hon. Agyare warned that the poor condition of the road is directly affecting agricultural productivity and national revenue.

“These roads lead to cocoa-growing communities and farmlands. When the roads are bad, produce gets spoiled on the farms because farmers cannot transport them on time. This affects cocoa production, food supply, foreign exchange earnings, and the overall socio-economic life of the people,” he explained.

Farmers and drivers who ply the route reportedly spend several hours navigating muddy and eroded sections, especially during the rainy season, leading to higher transport costs and post-harvest losses.

DRIP Equipment Missing

Adding to the frustration, the MP revealed that District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) equipment allocated to the area cannot be accounted for.

“DRIP equipment that were allocated to this area—we can’t find them. We have learned that government has centralized the DRIP programme. If the machines were here, all we would need is diesel to grade the road temporarily and make it motorable,” he said.

He warned that the absence of the equipment has denied the district a crucial stopgap solution while residents wait for full reconstruction.

Rising Insecurity Along the Route

Beyond economic hardship, Hon. Agyare raised alarm over increasing armed robbery attacks along the road, linking the incidents to its deplorable condition.

“Armed robbers have started attacking people on these roads because they are bad and drivers take a long time to pass through. This is becoming a serious security issue,” he cautioned.

Residents, according to the MP, now avoid travelling at night and have curtailed economic activities that depend on safe and reliable transportation.

Appeal to Government

Hon. Agyare called on the current administration to urgently revisit the Subi–Asuom road project, deploy available road equipment to the area, and demonstrate commitment to development continuity.

“This situation is affecting productivity and the lives of ordinary people. Development should be continuous. Roads are not NPP roads or NDC roads—they are Ghana’s roads,” he emphasized.

As pressure mounts from farmers, traders, and local leaders, the fate of the Subi–Asuom road has become a test case for the government’s commitment to rural infrastructure, agricultural growth, and public safety in cocoa-growing communities.