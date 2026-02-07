Aahbibi Rebrands as Hallos Launching Over 5000 Learning Courses

Educational technology platform Aahbibi has officially rebranded as Hallos alongside the launch of more than 5,000 self paced courses designed to strengthen knowledge transfer, accelerate skill acquisition, and improve literacy among everyday learners across Africa and beyond.

The rebrand signals a strategic shift toward building a creator driven learning ecosystem focused on practical, job ready skills for the modern economy. Hallos positions itself as a creator economy engine that combines education, entertainment, and commerce within a single digital platform.

The platform integrates live creator led classes, podcast based learning, quiz driven gamification, and social commerce features. This blended approach aims to deepen understanding, boost engagement, and promote fast, practical learning experiences for users at every level.

Creators from Kenya, Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, Lagos, the United States, and Dubai are already active on the platform, cultivating a global community rooted in African creativity and innovation. The expanding international network delivers diverse perspectives, practical insights, and culturally relevant content that resonates with learners across different regions.

Beyond digital learning, Hallos plans to drive engagement through physical and hybrid experiences. Upcoming initiatives include the Learning247 Creator Summit at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), and a major exhibition at the Enugu Technology Festival. These events are designed to connect creators, learners, and industry stakeholders while fostering collaboration and showcasing innovation within the creative and digital sectors.

At the heart of Hallos’ mission is a four pillar strategy focused on long term social and economic impact. The platform is dedicated to supporting women in technology, advancing massive open connected education, and positioning Africa as a global production hub through market ready skills development.

Hallos is also launching a social impact course designed to encourage collective participation in Africa’s transformation. The initiative invites individuals, creators, and organizations to contribute to reshaping narratives, expanding access to opportunity, and driving inclusive growth across the continent.

The African educational technology sector continues experiencing robust growth despite infrastructure and capital challenges. Industry projections estimate the market could expand from approximately 3.4 billion dollars in 2024 to between 7.7 billion and 20 billion dollars by 2033 to 2034, according to sector analysts.

Nigeria maintains the strongest position in African educational technology innovation, accounting for approximately 30 percent of promising startups, while South Africa contributes around 28 percent. Geographic diversity in educational technology ventures is expanding, with Rwanda, Ghana, and other markets producing innovative solutions addressing workforce development, digital literacy, and curriculum aligned learning.

Educational technology platforms face significant challenges across Africa, where an estimated 98 million children remain out of school and nearly 90 percent of learners cannot read and understand a simple text by age 10. The continent will require 15 to 17 million additional teachers by 2030 just to meet basic demand, according to education sector assessments.

Africa’s youth population aged 15 to 24 is expected to increase by around 42 percent by 2030, with the number of young people entering the African labour force projected to exceed the rest of the world combined by 2050. This demographic reality creates both significant economic opportunity and substantial risk if educational systems fail to deliver relevant skills.

The most impactful educational technology models treat teachers as active collaborators and innovation partners rather than passive recipients of technology. Sustainable solutions incorporate adequate ongoing support and involve educators in initial design processes to leverage classroom experience.