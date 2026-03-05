A Tale Of Lies And Murder (The Unprovoked Aggression Of The Us And Israel), A Familiar Route -3

On Saturday, February 28—the 10th of Ramadan—in 2026, while most of the Muslim world was engaged in devotional activities, sharing, and meditation, holding communion with God, the United States and Israel chose to unleash an ungodly act of mass murder and industrial-level devastation on the Iranian nation. To turn evil into treachery, the mindless attacks came in the middle of diplomatic engagement between the United States and Iran, which was described by Iran, the United States, and the Kingdom of Oman as positive and progressive.

Sounds familiar? Yes, the same pattern was used in June 2025 when Israel attacked Iran while they were in the middle of diplomatic engagement with the United States.

The United States and Israel have for decades accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons while vowing to not allow that to happen. Iran, meanwhile, has maintained that its nuclear program is purely civilian in nature and has no military component. An assertion that has been supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and several other countries.

Over one million people were brutally murdered when the United States and the so-called “coalition of the willing” (more like a coalition of bloodsuckers) attacked Iraq on the claims of “credible intelligence” that had established that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction and needed to be taken out preemptively. Sounds familiar? Yes. That’s the world-famous George Bush lie, which was sold to the world by Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, given a stamp by Tony Blair, and pushed down the throat of unsuspecting world citizens by BBC, CNN, FOX, and other legacy western media; and which ultimately killed ONE MILLION civilians—women and children mostly.

This same storyline was used in Afghanistan. This time, the lie was that the interest of the US was democracy, but after twenty years of occupation and then evacuation, followed immediately by the return of the Taliban to power, the lie of establishing democracy became self-evident, like a pregnancy that had been kept as a secret but which is now nine months old.

“Communism in Vietnam was a threat.” Vietnam is still communist, and no threat comes from it!

It’s the same story with Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Cambodia, China, and the list goes on! Each of these countries was labeled as dangerous and a source of threat to the rest of the world (the rest of the world being obviously America and its friends), yet no threat has emanated from any of these countries. Ironically, death and destruction have followed the American and Israeli flags wherever they wave.

These familiar tales of lies and murder are here once again to cause misery in Iran. The false claims of an imminent threat from Iran were contradicted by the Pentagon. The claim that Iran wants a bomb is contradicted by the IAEA; the claim that Iran is anti-Jewish is contradicted by the vast number of Jews in Iran; and finally, the claim that the Iranian government mistreats its citizens is contradicted by statistics and the standard of the lives of the people!

One would think that this would be enough to deter a rational person from making consequential decisions. Wrong! The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday without any provocation, no threat, and no legitimate reason except what Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said: “The aim is to give Israel military superiority in the region, and for that matter, all other countries must be substantially weakened so that Israel could have a perpetual advantage.”

This attack, which is a criminal act under international law, targeted the leader of the Islamic Republic, assassinating him alongside several of his immediate family members, amongst whom were his daughters-in-law and grandchildren. On the same day, an attack on a girls’ primary school murdered over 165 girls aged 7-12 (another war crime).

Since then, media houses, financial buildings, hospitals, and many other civilian structures have been targeted. This war has since claimed the lives of over 650 Iranians while injuring scores more at the time of writing (03/03/2026).

The time has come for the common people of the world to wake up to the TALES OF LIES AND MURDER, which have become the trademark of American hegemony.

The time has come for the common people to refuse to become statistics in the war games of America, where children leave the warmth of their parents and become numbers on pages!

The time has come for the common people to refuse the sanitization of war by the media through the use of scented words such as “eliminated” instead of “murdered,” “collateral damage” instead of “civilian murders,” “neutralized” instead of “killed,” etc.

It’s time to say no to all forms of imperialism and the subjugation of smaller countries by bigger powers!