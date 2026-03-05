On Saturday, February 28, 2026—the 10th of Ramadan—while Muslims across the world were engaged in prayer, reflection, and communion with God, the United States and Israel unleashed destruction on Iran. This attack came right in the middle of diplomatic talks between Iran and the US, talks that both sides and Oman had described as positive and constructive.

This is not new. In June 2025, Israel struck Iran during similar negotiations. For decades, the US and Israel have accused Iran of pursuing nuclear weapons, while Iran has insisted its program is civilian. The International Atomic Energy Agency and several countries have backed Iran’s claim.

The same lies were used in Iraq. The US and its “coalition of the willing” invaded on the false claim of weapons of mass destruction. That lie, pushed by Bush, Powell, Rice, Blair, and amplified by Western media, led to the deaths of over one million civilians.

Afghanistan followed the same script. The US claimed it was bringing democracy. Twenty years later, after occupation and withdrawal, the Taliban returned to power immediately, exposing the lie.

Vietnam was called a communist threat. It remains communist today, without posing any danger. The same story has been told about Cuba, Bolivia, Venezuela, Colombia, Cambodia, China, and others. None of them have unleashed destruction on the world. Death and devastation have followed the US and Israeli flags instead.

Now Iran faces the same cycle. The Pentagon contradicted claims of an imminent Iranian threat. The IAEA rejected the accusation that Iran seeks nuclear weapons. The Jewish community in Iran disproves claims of anti-Jewish hostility. Statistics on living standards challenge claims of citizen mistreatment.

Still, the US and Israel attacked without provocation. As Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi explained: “the aim is to give Israel military superiority in the region, and for that matter, all other countries must be substantially weakened so that Israel could have a perpetual advantage.”

This assault violated international law. It targeted Iran’s leader, killing him along with family members, including daughters-in-law and grandchildren. On the same day, a girls’ primary school was bombed, murdering over 165 children aged 7–12.

Since then, hospitals, media outlets, financial buildings, and other civilian structures have been attacked. By March 3, 2026, more than 650 Iranians had been killed, with many more injured.

It is time for ordinary people to recognize these tales of lies and murder—the hallmark of American hegemony. It is time to refuse to become statistics in the war games of powerful nations. It is time to reject the sanitization of war through euphemisms like “eliminated” instead of “murdered,” “collateral damage” instead of “civilian deaths,” and “neutralized” instead of “killed.”

The time has come to say no to imperialism and the domination of smaller nations by larger powers.