A Royal Encounter: Daniel McKorley’s Inspiring Visit to Manhyia Palace

Daniel McKorley, Group Chairman of McDan Group, recently had the incredible opportunity to visit the Manhyia Palace at the invitation of the Asante King, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The visit was a testament to the power of leadership, community, and the impact of business on society.

As a longtime admirer of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation’s work in education, entrepreneurship, health, and youth development, McKorley was humbled to engage with the monarch and business executives discussing the current business climate and shared challenges.

“It was an incredibly grounding moment,” McKorley shared. “Being in a room with people using their influence and resources to build businesses and uplift others reminded me why building enterprises matter.”

The visit reinforced the importance of finding business ideas that drive hearts and energize communities, leaving a lasting impression on McKorley and all who attended.