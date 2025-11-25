‘A Resilient Legacy’ says Rocky Dawuni as he Mourns Tulsa Massacre Survivor’s death

Ghanaian multi-Grammy-nominee and cultural ambassador Rocky Dawuni is paying tribute to Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre, who passed away at 111 on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. Dawuni recalled his meeting Fletcher and her late brother Van Ellis in Ghana, praising their courage and determination.

“Viola’s life was a testament to the power of resilience and forgiveness,” Dawuni said to TheAfricanDream.net about when he met Viola on her visit to Ghana (she’s also a citizen of Ghana) in 2021, adding that “her advocacy for justice and reparations inspires me to continue promoting unity and understanding.“

Dawuni’s tribute highlights Viola’s dedication to preserving the history of the Tulsa Race Massacre. “We must honor her legacy by acknowledging the past and working towards a more equitable future, especially in these trying political times globally” he said.

Viola’s passing leaves Lessie Benningfield Randle, 111, as the only living survivor, he is however 6 months younger than Viola. “The Tulsa Race Massacre’s impact is still felt today, with ongoing efforts towards reparations and justice“, Rocky told TheAfricanDream.net, reflecting that “though her death will be mourned both in the Diaspora and on the continent of Africa, her life’s legacy must embolden all who seek justice to continue their respective struggles in support of whatever they believe in.“

Dawuni’s tribute serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving history and promoting unity. “Let’s strive to create a world where such atrocities never happen again,” he concluded.

The late Viola was a child when a White mob descended on the all-Black neighborhood of Greenwood in Tulsa on May 31, 1921, destroying one of the country’s most prosperous Black communities in what infamously became known as the Tulsa Race Massacre of the United States.

Written by Oral Ofori