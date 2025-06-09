A Rescue Officer for Humanity: The Story of William Kobla Mensah

William Kobla Mensah, born in Accra in Ghana’s capital, is a man whose life embodies compassion, courage, and service.

Raised by parents who taught him to do good without expecting anything in return, William has carried this principle from childhood into his adult life.

Today, he serves as a rescue officer on Lake Volta in Yeji, where he works tirelessly to combat child labor and trafficking in some of Ghana’s most remote communities.

Championing the Voiceless

In the Yeji region along Lake Volta, child labor in the fishing industry is rampant. Many children are trafficked and subjected to inhumane conditions: long hours, minimal rest, poor nutrition, and hazardous tasks such as diving underwater to disentangle nets often resulting in injuries.

For two decades, William has been a tireless advocate for these vulnerable children. His efforts focus not only on rescuing them from slavery but also on reshaping their futures through education and empowerment. He has also been a strong voice for girls’ education, fighting for equal opportunities in areas where cultural and economic barriers often hold girls back.

Humanitarian Work and Outreach

William’s mission extends beyond rescue operations. He provides critical educational support to children in underserved communities by sourcing donations from local and international NGOs. Through these partnerships, he delivers school uniforms, shoes, bags, clothing, and play equipment to children who would otherwise go without.

He also helps renovate dilapidated classroom blocks and educational infrastructure, ensuring students have safe and conducive environments for learning. For adolescent girls, William facilitates vocational training and outreach programs addressing teenage pregnancy and gender-based challenges.

Collaborations and Partnerships

While William does not yet run his own organization, he currently supports five NGOs in their outreach efforts:

Association of People for Practical Life Education (APPLE)

Challenging Heights

Charlotte’s Memorial Foundation (CMF)

Van Moorhouse Foundation (VMF)

Freedom House Foundation (FHF)

He is seeking support to establish his own organization in the future and invites individuals and institutions who share his vision to join hands in this cause.

The Reality of Child Exploitation

Most of the children William helps come from deeply impoverished backgrounds, where illiteracy and lack of resources push families to make desperate choices. These children are often forced into labor by traffickers who take advantage of their vulnerability.

The abuse they endure includes long working hours, minimal food, poor hygiene, and dangerous physical labor. Some are even injured while diving into Lake Volta to free fishing nets caught on underwater debris. William’s rescue operations not only save lives but offer these children hope, stability, and a second chance through education.

Recognition and Resilience

In recognition of his outstanding service, William Kobla Mensah was recently honored with the Ghana Philanthropy Excellence Award by the Ghana Philanthropy Forum. This prestigious award celebrates his exceptional volunteer work particularly in rescuing trafficked children and promoting education in Ghana’s most underserved communities.

“I’m very excited,” William said. “This award has motivated me to do even more for humanity.”

In addition to his personal achievements, William also played a pivotal role in helping his former organization, the Association of People for Practical Life Education (APPLE), win the MTN Heroes of Change Award in 2017—a national recognition given to individuals and groups making remarkable contributions to society. His dedication was instrumental in shaping the impactful programs that led to the award.

His dedication is made even more poignant by his personal hardships.

William has faced profound personal losses in his life.

His first marriage ended as a result of the demands of his work his commitment to serving others left little time for home and family.

His second wife, who had been his strongest supporter and faithful companion in the field, passed away from a cancer-related illness.

Yet, despite these painful experiences, William continues to serve with unwavering passion and dedication, driven by a deep sense of purpose.

“When I see the children I helped—now becoming teachers, nurses, and professionals—I feel deeply fulfilled,” he shared.

A Call for Support

William is appealing to the public, local and international donors, and philanthropic organizations to support his mission. “Without funding and donations, it’s hard to keep going,” he says. “But with support, I can reach even more children and change more lives.”

He invites all well-meaning individuals to partner with him:

“Let’s make history for future generations. Let them look back and see what we did for humanity and continue the work we started.”

Conclusion

William Kobla Mensah’s story is a powerful reminder that one person’s compassion can change countless lives. In the spirit of Mother Teresa’s words “Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are” William continues to serve not for praise or profit, but out of love for humanity.