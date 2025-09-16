A/R: Security Coordinator Accused of Harassing Licensed Small-Scale Miners

Intelligence gathered indicates that the Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator, Capt. (Rtd.) John Jabari, is allegedly leading an unsanctioned task force whose operations have disrupted legally registered small-scale mining activities across several districts in the Ashanti Region.

Visits to Atwima Mponua, Bosome Freho, and Asante Akyem Central Municipality—areas known for active small-scale mining—revealed that miners with valid leases from the Minerals Commission and who have been paying the required fees to government have had their excavators seized without clear justification.

Further claims are that Capt. (Rtd.) Jabari allegedly demands payments ranging between GH¢50,000 and GH¢100,000 before releasing seized equipment.

Some affected miners insist they have paid but are yet to recover their machinery.

The situation, according to executives of the Ashanti Chapter of the Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners (GNASSM), is crippling their businesses and undermining government’s efforts to formalize the sector.

They accuse the regional security coordinator and some municipal and district chief executives of frustrating compliant miners while leaving illegal operators in forest reserves untouched.

Notably, illegal miners are said to be operating freely in protected areas such as the Jimiri Forest Reserve, while law-abiding miners face harassment.

The disruption has also affected the Gold Board, which depends on revenue from licensed small-scale miners.

Industry watchers warn that the continuous clampdown could erode expected contributions to the state and further weaken the sector.

Stakeholders are therefore calling on the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to urgently intervene and rein in Capt. (Rtd.) Jabari’s task force to prevent further damage to livelihoods, protect government revenue, and sustain small-scale mining in the Ashanti Region.