A Plus Warns Over Recruitment Slots and 24-Hour Market Land

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, has cautioned that security service recruitment and the siting of 24-Hour Economy Markets in his constituency must follow due process or face his public opposition.

In a statement to constituents, the lawmaker expressed support for President John Dramani Mahama while drawing a firm line on two issues he described as explosive if mishandled.

On security recruitment, Obeng backed the President’s stated opposition to slot-selling and protocol placements, urging that opportunities go to ordinary Ghanaians rather than politically connected individuals. “Greed is what sends parties into opposition. Do not sell slots. Don’t! Let the opportunities go to the ordinary people,” he said.

His warning on market infrastructure carries particular weight given the existing land sensitivities in the area. The government has already pledged support for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone in Bewuadze, making land acquisition for additional market projects a delicate and contested matter. Obeng made clear that no market development would proceed in his constituency without the right processes being followed, pointedly asking: “Where will the land come from?”

The 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill was signed into law on February 19, 2026, giving the policy a legal framework and accelerating pressure on constituencies to identify sites for associated infrastructure.

Obeng warned that anyone who ignored due process on either matter would be publicly exposed, adding that he had a pre-written apology ready for after he did so. “If the issues mentioned above are not addressed, I will not hesitate to speak out, expose what must be exposed, and make the truth known,” he said.