A Plus Frames Presidential Christmas Visit as Symbol of National Renewal

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kwame A Plus has described President John Dramani Mahama’s Christmas visit to the constituency as a powerful demonstration of leadership continuity and commitment to transforming the area into an industrial hub.

The MP, speaking December 28 after hosting the President and First Lady Lordina Mahama at Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiam during the holidays, said the occasion carried profound meaning for residents beyond festive celebration.

“This was not just about rest and relaxation. It was a moment that reminded us that Gomoa Central stands at the intersection of history and destiny,” Kwame A Plus stated in remarks shared on social media.

President Mahama and his wife spent the Christmas holiday at Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiam in the Central Region, describing it as a great ecotourism destination. The couple participated in eco tour activities including viewing wildlife such as zebras and giraffes at the park.

Kwame A Plus drew parallels between Ghana’s founding vision and the current administration’s economic agenda, suggesting the visit signaled governmental seriousness about implementing campaign promises. “This is where Nkrumah’s dream of an industrialised Ghana meets Mahama’s bold vision of a 24 Hour Economy to reset our nation,” he said.

According to the MP, what makes the visit particularly significant is the transition from political rhetoric to concrete action. “This is no longer an idea. This is no longer a campaign promise. It is happening,” he emphasized.

President Mahama confirmed he will personally attend the sod cutting ceremony for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone, a flagship industrial project under the government’s 24 Hour Economy Programme designed to attract large scale investments and create approximately 300,000 sustainable jobs within a few years.

The President also assured residents that the Winneba Swedru Road will be fixed and additional roads constructed across Gomoa Central to improve connectivity and unlock economic opportunities, according to the MP. Mahama is additionally expected to commission the Ahmadiyya Poultry Project at Gomoa Pomadze, a modern automated facility projected to become one of the largest poultry farms in West Africa.

Beyond policy and infrastructure commitments, Kwame A Plus said the visit sent a strong message of inclusion and national unity. “The future we have spoken about is taking shape right here, right now, in Gomoa Central,” he noted.

The MP expressed gratitude to President Mahama for choosing Gomoa as his Christmas destination, describing the gesture as strengthening bonds between leadership and grassroots communities. “Thank you for coming, Sir. Like Oliver Twist, we hope to see you again very soon,” he added with humor.

He concluded by reaffirming the constituency’s readiness to embrace promised development initiatives. “Gomoa Central is ready. We are ready to work, ready to grow, and ready to take our place on the national stage,” Kwame A Plus said.

In his Christmas message released December 23, President Mahama described the festive season as a moment of gratitude and reflection, marking his first Christmas with Ghanaians since returning to office following his inauguration in January 2025. The President urged collective effort and national unity in implementing the Resetting Ghana Agenda focused on inclusive growth, job creation and economic recovery.