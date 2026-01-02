A Plus Credits Mahama Team for Christmas Cedi Strength

Gomoa Central MP says currency gained rather than collapsed during festive period for first time in years

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament (MP) Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has praised the current administration for strengthening the cedi during the Christmas period, describing it as a significant shift from previous years when the festive season typically brought currency anxiety.

In a post shared on his social media platforms on January 2, 2026, A Plus reflected on the historical challenges facing the national currency during Christmas. For many years, the Christmas period has been a time of anxiety, uncertainty and fear that our currency would collapse, he wrote. This time, the script has been flipped. For the first time in many years, the cedi gained strength during Christmas, and that is no coincidence.

The independent lawmaker attributed the development to the leadership of President John Dramani Mahama and his economic management team. Everything you’re hearing now is just noise, deliberately meant to distract from this simple fact, he stated, suggesting that criticism of the administration aims to obscure economic achievements.

Yes, distractions can be irritating and may divide attention, but they can never change the fact: under the leadership of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, ably supported by Dr Ato Forson, Dr Asiamah and Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the cedi gained strength at a time when naysayers confidently predicted its collapse, A Plus declared, naming Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Johnson Asiamah and National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi.

The cedi recorded its first annual appreciation against the United States dollar in more than three decades during 2025, gaining approximately 30 percent according to Bloomberg data and ending December at GH¢10.45 on the interbank market compared to GH¢14.85 at the start of January. The performance marked a stunning reversal from 2022, when the currency ranked as the world’s worst performer after depreciating over 55 percent amid sovereign debt distress.

Historically, the Christmas period has placed significant pressure on the cedi due to increased demand for foreign exchange driven by heightened import activity, diaspora remittances converted to dollars for travel, and seasonal business transactions requiring foreign currency. In previous years, the currency typically weakened during December as importers stockpiled goods for holiday shopping, businesses settled external obligations and travelers purchased dollars ahead of year-end trips.

During Christmas 2024, the cedi traded around GH¢16 to the dollar on the retail market as festive season pressures mounted. By Christmas 2025, the currency had strengthened to approximately GH¢12.30 per dollar at retail foreign exchange bureaus, representing marked improvement that defied traditional seasonal patterns.

The Bank of Ghana implemented multiple interventions contributing to currency strength throughout 2025. The central bank injected over $490 million into foreign exchange markets to stabilize short-term pressures while transitioning to spot market forex auctions that improved dollar liquidity and reduced speculative hoarding that previously disrupted market functioning.

Gold export revenues emerged as a critical driver of currency performance. Ghana’s gold reserves increased from 22.3 tonnes in May 2024 to 31.2 tonnes by April 2025, a 40.6 percent rise that strengthened intrinsic value backing the cedi. Export earnings from gold surged from $7.6 billion in 2023 to $11.6 billion in 2024, buoyed by international prices climbing from approximately $2,000 per ounce to $3,400 by May 2025.

The establishment of the Ghana Gold Board under Act 1140 in May 2025 played a transformative role by requiring domestic gold purchases be settled in cedis before export. The policy directed small scale mining output into formal channels while building foreign exchange reserves that reached $11.4 billion by March 2025, providing substantial buffer capacity for currency defense operations.

A Plus has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of President Mahama’s administration despite winning his parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the December 2024 elections. The musician turned politician recently hosted the President and First Lady Lordina Mahama at Crown Forest Resort in Gomoa Techiam during the Christmas holidays, describing the visit as a powerful demonstration of leadership continuity and commitment to transforming Gomoa Central.

During the Christmas visit, President Mahama confirmed he will personally attend the sod cutting ceremony for the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone, a flagship industrial project under the government’s 24 Hour Economy Programme designed to attract large scale investments and create approximately 300,000 sustainable jobs within a few years. The President also assured residents that the Winneba Swedru Road will be fixed and additional roads constructed across Gomoa Central to improve connectivity.

In recent weeks, A Plus has gone further by openly calling for a third term presidency for President Mahama, insisting that Ghana should move beyond constitutional term limits if national development is to be sustained. I am a hundred percent third term person, not because of John Mahama, I want John Mahama to go for a third term, but it’s because I don’t believe in term limits, he stated during an interview on The KSM Show in mid December 2025.

The MP argued that Ghana’s constitutional term limits hinder long-term development, comparing the country unfavorably with global examples. If China had term limits, they won’t develop, he claimed, drawing criticism from constitutional law experts who emphasized that democratic governance requires regular leadership transitions and electoral accountability regardless of performance.

A Plus has also praised President Mahama for retaining certain public officials including Inspector General of Police (IGP) George Akuffo Dampare and Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo despite pressure from some NDC supporters to dismiss them. He explained that the president’s decision demonstrates good governance and contrasted it with former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s approach of removing appointees from previous administrations.

The MP’s enthusiastic support for the Mahama administration has sparked debate about whether his independent status remains meaningful given his consistent alignment with government positions. However, A Plus maintains his focus remains on delivering development to Gomoa Central rather than partisan politics, emphasizing that collaboration with the president serves constituency interests.

Political analysts note that A Plus’s praise of the cedi’s Christmas performance reflects broader public sentiment about improved economic stability following years of crisis. While opposition parties including the New Patriotic Party (NPP) question the sustainability of these improvements, many Ghanaians experienced tangible relief during the 2025 festive season with stable exchange rates and lower inflation compared to previous years.

The cedi’s resilience during Christmas 2025 contrasts sharply with December 2022, when the currency collapsed amid a sovereign debt default that triggered widespread economic distress. The recovery reflects a combination of factors including successful debt restructuring, improved fiscal discipline, enhanced gold revenues and strategic central bank interventions that stabilized market confidence.

With inflation declining from over 23 percent at the end of 2024 to approximately 5 percent by December 2025, the economic environment during Christmas 2025 offered considerably more stability than in recent years. Businesses reported improved planning capabilities with predictable exchange rates, while consumers benefited from lower imported inflation that previously drove up costs of goods and services.

A Plus concluded his social media post by suggesting that critics seeking to distract from the cedi’s strength would ultimately fail as the facts speak for themselves. His remarks reflect growing confidence among government supporters that economic stabilization efforts are delivering measurable results that resonate with citizens beyond political rhetoric.